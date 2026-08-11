Norman Powell's Blunt Assessment of the Bulls is Exactly What They Need to Hear

It's safe to say that Norman Powell will keep things real.

Fast forward a few weeks later, and the deal was agreed upon in early July, and the Powell addition felt more savvy than confusing. Yes, the Bulls have limited expectations for the 2026-27 campaign and have their sights set on development. But every developing team needs a veteran to help show their youngsters the ropes, and Powell has long been considered an excellent locker room guy.

On top of that, he will add a level of floor-spacing and scoring that should only make life easier on Chicago's young wings. The team-friendly two-year, $45.0 million deal also shouldn't be overlooked. Not only is it a decent number for a player with Powell's shooting upside, but it's extremely moveable thanks to the team option slapped onto the second season.

In other words, there is a real world where the Bulls can flip Powell down the road for future assets. And even if that opportunity doesn't arise, they could always simply choose not to pick up his option and use the money to sign a long-term piece next summer.

Nevertheless, what the Bulls care about most is what Powell can provide as a veteran voice. You need to set the right example for players like Matas Buzelis, Caleb Wilson, and Dailyn Swain. Powell sounded more than ready to take on that responsibility when first addressing reporters at Summer League. And he continued to sound that way in a recent conversation with Mark Medina for Fadeaway World.

Norman Powell Talks Bulls' Potential

Apr 7, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) takes jump shots during the warmup before a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can't mince words as a locker room leader, and Norman Powell was undoubtedly blunt in his assessment of what this season could be like for the Bulls.

“We have the potential to be really good,” Norman Powell told Mark Medina. “But we also have the potential to be really bad.”

The quote has quickly made its way around social media, and it's not hard to see why. Any current player blatantly admitting that his team could stink is hard not to chuckle at. Add in the fact that we are talking about the lowly Bulls – who have been the pinnacle of dysfunction in recent years – and a comment like this might even provoke a cackle.

However, do the Bulls really want Powell speaking in any other way? The whole problem with the organization's last regime is that they pretended to see something no one else did. They looked at a cat and called it a lion. Establishing a right culture means calling it like it is, and that's exactly what the oldest player on the team is doing.

To be absolutely clear, Powell wasn't throwing any shade at his current group. These one-off quotes can often be taken out of context, which is why I encourage folks to read the full Q&A by Fadeaway World. Powell goes on to preach plenty of optimism regarding the team's young talent, which included sharing some very positive words on No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson:

I think Caleb is going to be very, very special. Just from watching him in the Summer League, he was able to dominate in his few games. I love his mentality. He sounds very mature for his age. He sounds really hungry and is willing to do whatever it takes to put in the work.

Wilson knows his job isn't just to shower these young players with praise, though. For the Bulls to be anything other than meh this season, a lot is going to have to go right. It's ok to admit that. In fact, the more everyone does acknowledge just how badly things can become in a rebuild year, the better chance they have at fighting through it.

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