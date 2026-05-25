All eyes will be on the Chicago Bulls' first round, and rightfully so. The organization is currently the only one slated to have two Top 15 picks, making this a perfect opportunity for them to jumpstart their rebuild with two core pieces.

Nevertheless, fans shouldn't forget that the previous front office secured a pretty valuable first-round pick at this deadline. Thanks to their Nikola Vucevic trade with Boston, they added the New Orleans Pelicans' second-rounder. This means they will be back on the clock at No. 38, and there could still be a handful of interesting players available thanks to this deep draft.

With that in mind, let's take a look at a handful of players who could be worth keeping an eye on in the lead-up to draft night.

Zuby Ejiofor – St. John's

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) reacts after a dunk against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

You notice Zuby Ejiofor when he walks into a room. The strong forward became one of the best players in college basketball this season, using his physical six-foot-nine frame to anchor an impressive St. John's team. He averaged 16.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 53.6 percent shooting from the field over his 37 contests. Ejiofor also forced his way to the charity stripe for 7.0 attempts a night.

To be sure, his NBA upside remains a very fair question. As strong as he is, Ejiofor does have a tweener build that could make it really hard for him to find the right role at the next level. Can he really match up with more traditional centers? Is his jumper going to prove strong enough to suit up at the four? For what it's worth, I watched him at the combine and came away pretty encouraged by his shooting stroke.

The good news is that he measured pretty well at the combine with a seven-foot-two wingspan. Speaking of which, he is a pretty fascinating defensive prospect, regardless of the jumper. Adding him in the same draft as Caleb Wilson could make a lot of sense for Bryson Graham's new frontcourt. Both are switchable, energy bigs can then help establish a whole new defensive identity for this team.

Milan Momcilovic – Iowa State

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Milan Momcilovic may not check every SLAP box, but he could be way too hard to pass up this deep in the draft. The Iowa State junior is fresh off arguably the best shooting season in college basketball. He proved to be a true three-point marksman for the Cyclones with an incredible 48.7 percent success rate on 7.5 attempts a game over his 37 contests.

Even more intriguing, Momcilovic stands six-foot-eight with a sturdy frame. Would it have been nice to see him snag more than 3.3 rebounds a game? Sure, but he's also best suited to be hanging around the perimeter thanks to his silky smooth jumper. At this point in the draft, why not take a chance on someone with a truly elite skillset? Momcilovic may not have the highest ceiling, but he could check a very important box for a team that is trying to build for the future. Everyone needs shooting!

Alex Karaban – UConn

UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) is defended by Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) on Monday, April 6, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Speaking of three-point marksmen, there is certainly a world where UConn star Alex Karaban is still on the board by the time the Bulls are set to pick. His lack of raw athleticism and the fact that he is almost 24 years old definitely cap his ceiling, but there is no denying his feel for the game and winning play style.

Karaban does a little bit of everything at the forward position. He shoots efficiently from behind the arc, moves with purpose off the ball, hustles for offensive rebounds, and is always unselfish. He's the kind of player who should be able to come in and immediately help a contender.

Now, does that make him a potentially strange fit for the Bulls? Sure. But there is something to be said about adding a solid role player this late in the draft. Plus, while he may be a rookie, Karaban is the type of smart, no-nonsense guy who could be great to pair with a bunch of youngsters.

Tarris Reed Jr. – UConn

UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) backs down Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) on Monday, April 6, 2026, during the NCAA men’s basketball national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tarris Reed Jr. is a traditional big man who loves to play rough and tough in the paint. He is fresh off a really strong year at UConn, averaging 14.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks over his 35 games played. Even more impressive, he shot 60.7 percent from the field thanks to his overpowering game.

Reed Jr. isn't a floor spacer or the most vertically electric. He also shot a concerning 61.7 percent from the charity stripe, which suggests that developing a jumper likely isn't in his future. At the same time, it's hard not to be impressed with his seven-foot-four wingspan and 260-pound frame. During the scrimmages at the NBA Draft Combine, he was impossible to miss running up and down the floor.

Compared to the more explosive and agile Wilson, Reed Jr. could be an interesting running mate. He would provide a lot more physicality in the paint, as well as give the Bulls a capable screener to pair with a potential backcourt addition earlier in the draft.

Joshua Jefferson – Iowa State

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) drives to the basket around Texas Tech Red Raiders forward LeJuan Watts (3) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Joshua Jefferson took another step in the right direction this year with Iowa State. The senior posted 16.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 7.4 rebounds per game while showing some meaningful progress with his three-point stroke. The passing feel, in particular, seems to be something that really stood out to folks around the league.

With that said, he's a little more of a traditional forward with his sturdy six-foot-eight frame. It's hard to know if he'll ever become a truly dependable long-range threat. However, he isn't afraid to play a tough brand of basketball and assert himself in the paint. There is also a lot to like when it comes to his potential defensive upside. He has the strength to hang with bigger bodies in the post, but the mobility and quick hands to guard along the perimeter.

Jefferson averaged 2.1 steals per game during his junior season before recording 1.6 steals this year. Bryson Graham has stressed how important it will be for him to establish a defensive presence from the jump, and someone like Jefferson can help the Bulls do exactly that.

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