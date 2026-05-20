Who to Pick At No. 15? The Bulls Have a New Exciting Name to Watch

As fun as it might be to debate, the Chicago Bulls' pick at No. 4 should be pretty straightforward. The 2026 NBA Draft class is a four-player race and has been for months. This means the Bulls find themselves in a pretty rare position – simply select whichever of the Top 4 falls into their lap. Do most expect that to be North Carolina's Caleb Wilson? Sure, but the Bulls would happily accept either Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, or AJ Dybantsa

The No. 15 pick is a very different story. While it's another great spot in what is considered a very deep draft, mocks have included a pretty wide range of names in the mid-to-late teens. Some believe a player like Labaron Philon Jr. could still be on the board; others see a raw big man like Chris Cenac Jr. being worth the gamble. The changes will only continue as the pre-draft process plays itself out. And we need to look no further than two of the latest mocks to see just that.

Could Chicago Bulls Target Cameron Carr?

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) scores a layup against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor and ESPN's Jeremy Woo had something in common this week. Not only did both have the Chicago Bulls selecting Caleb Wilson No. 4 overall, but they each went with Baylor standout Cameron Carr in the No. 15 slot.

Carr was previously in the discussion for a late first-round pick, which had some even wondering if he could look to take his talents back to the NCAA stage. However, he was arguably the biggest beneficiary of the NBA Draft Combine, boosting his stock with tantalizing measurements and a fantastic scrimmage.

Indeed, while the swingman may have only checked in at 6-4, his wingspan measured in at just under 7-1. Carr also recorded a ridiculous 42.5" max vertical, which fell behind only Tobi Lawal of Virginia Tech for the best at the combine. Throw in the second-fastest lane agility run, ninth-fastest shuttle run, and a 22-30 shooting display in the off-the-dribble 3-point drill ... and Carr turned heads at essentially every stop on the Wintrust Arena court.

What really pushed Carr's stock up higher, however, was what he did during the Wednesday scrimmage. Many were already surprised to see him competing, as plenty of projected first-rounders typically take their name off the list. But Carr walked off the court looking like a genius.

He dominated the competition with 30 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots. He also went 9-18 from the field and 6-12 from long range – all in under 27 minutes of action. To little surprise, he immediately shut down his combine after that and chose not to compete in another exhibition game. What more did he have to prove?

Carr has since jumped his way into the mid-first-round and even into the lottery conversation for some. For the Bulls, in particular, he also makes plenty of sense as a second first-round selection. Trading away Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu left a huge hole in the backcourt. The Bulls are now in obvious need of a future primary scoring guard – especially one that can make it rain from three – to pair with lead facilitator Josh Giddey.

Additionally, there is no denying that Carr fits Bryson Graham's SLAP model! Heck, he might as well be one of the longest and most explosive guards in the draft class. The main question will be whether he can bulk up his skinny frame and officially check the physicality box defensively. But might the Bulls be willing to work on that with him?

Carr would be an even more intriguing selection after Cameron Boozer or Caleb Wilson comes off the board at No. 4. The Bulls might want to avoid adding another frontcourt player in that spot, especially knowing that both Matas Buzelis and Noa Essengue are still in town. Instead, pairing Wilson and these forwards with a fiery guard just makes too much sense.

Again, there is still a lot of time for the draft board to see another big shake-up. Individual workouts are going to start up soon, and this will give organizations a much better idea of which direction they want to go. With that said, I'd fully expect Carr to be among the many players at the Advocate Center soon for Bryson Graham to take a closer look. And we probably shouldn't be surprised if his name begins to gain some serious traction with this new braintrust.

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