Caleb Wilson to the Bulls? He Already Knows SLAP & Loves Michael Jordan

Chicago Bulls fans have become very familiar with the name Caleb Wilson over the last few days.

The basketball gods blessed new lead executive Bryson Graham with a leap up the NBA Draft board. Chicago moved up higher than any team in this weekend's lottery, climbing from the No. 9 slot to No 4. While it would have been an exciting development in any offseason, the stroke of luck feels like a particularly enormous deal this summer. Few drafts in recent memory have been considered this deep, as the 2026 class features four prospects that many consider to have superstar upside.

Of those four players, Wilson has most often been mocked last on the list. Might that change after a stellar combine performance and some strong individual workouts? It's possible. It's been considered a four-man race for a reason, as each player has made a strong case for themselves to be the best talent in this class. As things currently stand, however, it sure feels like Wilson could be wearing red in a matter of weeks. And that sounds like something he can get used to!

Caleb Wilson Talks Michael Jordan, Bulls Interview

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson made sure to let the Chicago Bulls know that he is well aware of their past. During Wednesday's media availability, the forward was immediately thrown some questions about the city, and he answered with a big smile on his face:

“I know a lot about Chicago. I know Mike went here from North Carolina. I watched The Last Dance, so I got a little bit of history on Chicago. The city is a great place for sure," Wilson said.

The forward went on to confirm that he had met with the Bulls during the interview process this week. He even proceeded to call out Bryson Graham's "SLAP" acronym to the surprise of many local media members.

Graham first used that term during his introductory press conference earlier this month when addressing what kind of attributes he looks for: Speed, Length, Athleticism, and Physicality. Of course, Wilson was then asked whether he believed he fit the SLAP mold. And he didn't hesitate to answer:

"For sure. I'm whatever my team needs me to be," Wilson said with an even bigger smile.

Wilson praised plenty of other teams during his media availability. He would be silly not to. Still, he seemed to have a little extra juice when discussing the host of the NBA Draft Combine. Plus, this wasn't the only time that he made sure to bring up the franchise's most legendary player.

During an extended interview with ESPN during the Combine, Wilson was asked about his high motor and the difference between his on-court and off-court mentality. The 19-year-old is seemingly a delight in the locker room, but he couldn't be more ruthless when stepping between the lines. How does he flip that switch?

"I always find something to make it personal, honestly. Just like Michael Jordan. I try my best to find something to piss me off," Wilson told ESPN. "It’s hard for me to be friends with someone off the court and then try to be competitive on the court. I just can’t do it.”

Um ... can the Chicago Bulls just submit their pick now?

In all seriousness, all Caleb Wilson did this week was stir up more excitement for his NBA future. From some high-flying drills to some pristine public appearances, the forward aced the combine in a way few did. The only bad news is that it could lead to a Top 3 squad talking themselves into the athletic freak. Fortunately for Chicago, though, Cameron Boozer or Darryn Peterson would be one heck of a consolation prize.

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