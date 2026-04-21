Billy Donovan Leaves the Chicago Bulls, Creating Another New Search

The Chicago Bulls will have another search on their hands this offseason.

The organization officially announced on Tuesday morning that Billy Donovan will depart the franchise. Meeting with ownership after the conclusion of the regular season, Donovan took a week to decide his future. The announcement comes in the wake of the Bulls' decision to move on from front office leaders Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley on April 6.

Ownership made it very clear that they hoped to keep Donovan and make him a part of their new search for a front office. Michael Reinsdorf even went as far as making a public declaration of his confidence in Donovan during a meeting with the media, insisting that he may not consider a potential front office candidate if they did not agree that Donovan was the right head coach for the job.

Donovan released a statement describing his decision to step down. He specifically mentioned the importance of allowing a new leadership team to hire its own personnel:

“After a series of thoughtful and extensive discussions with ownership regarding the future of the organization, I have decided to step away as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls, to allow the search process to unfold. I believe it is in the best interest of the Bulls, to allow the new leader to build out the staff as they see fit. My gratitude for this community and this organization is permanent. Thank you Jerry and Michael for giving me this opportunity and more importantly, for the relationship that has been forged. I was so blessed to be able to work with such great owners. I owe so much to my players and staff over the last six years. You all have worked side by side with me, day in and day out to drive the Bulls organization forward. And a huge thank you to Bulls fans, your energy, passion, and unwavering support provided a home-court advantage that is generally unmatched around the league.”

Jerry Reinsdorf also shared his thoughts on the decision, reiterating the organization's desire to have Donovan remain as head coach:

“Billy Donovan is one of the finest people and coaches I have had the privilege of knowing and working with. He brought class and genuine care to this organization that made a real impact on people. We wanted Billy to continue as our head coach - that was never in question. But through honest conversations, we all agreed that giving our new Head of Basketball Operations the right to build out his staff was the most important thing for the future of this franchise. That is the kind of person Billy is - he put the Bulls first. We are deeply grateful for everything he has given to this organization.”

Donovan's exit comes after six years with the Bulls, where he held a 226-256 record. This made him the franchise's third-longest tenured head coach, falling behind only Phil Jackson and Dick Motta. Donovan was also the third-longest tenured head coach in the NBA, with only Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra serving in their role longer.

What Happens Now for the Chicago Bulls?

Apr 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan during the first half against the Orlando Magic at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Which way Billy Donovan would go remained anyone's guess over the last handful of days. While his standing inside the organization was strong, whether the head coach ever wanted the power extended to him was a fair question. Not to mention, touted for his professionalism, the power dynamic at play always seemed like something that could rub the coach the wrong way. Some organizations have been able to hand a new front office an established head coach, but it's far more common for that new leadership to call their own shots.

Indeed, this very well fits the bill of a "bittersweet" exit for Donovan. It's likely the right move for the Chicago Bulls in a time of mass change. It's also always difficult to watch a qualified head coach walk. For as many critics as Donovan may have had in Chicago, the frustration among fans felt largely misguided. Roster construction was the most prevalent problem over the years, which is precisely why Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversely were shown the door and Donovan got to decide his own fate.

Speaking of which, Donovan very well may have another big decision to make in the coming months. A handful of NBA jobs are expected to open up. The Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, and Portland Trail Blazers are three teams that either have a vacancy or an interim leader. Many are also keeping tabs on the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards as potential openings. Whether it be recent rumors tied to the New York Knicks or the UNC Tar Heels, it's been made clear that interest remains high in Donovan's services.

As for the Bulls, the offseason just became that much busier. We learned on Monday that the front office search had begun in earnest, as the team received permission to speak with at least five candidates for their lead exec job. One of the league's top agents is also expected to be part of the mix. If time wasn't of the essence before, it sure is now.

Not having Donovan stick around means losing a respected voice to help in the pre-draft process. The NBA Draft Lottery and Combine are only a few weeks away, and this is the Bulls' most important draft in years. It's important to get the hire right, but establishing a front office sooner rather than later is also the best way to ensure they make the most of this opportunity.

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