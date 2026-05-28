Ranking the Bulls' Top 5 Head Coach Candidates – Should Sean Sweeney Lead the Way?

The Chicago Bulls' list of head coach candidates seems to be growing by the day. Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant was the most recent name added into the mix, bringing the total group to 11.

There is a decent chance that a couple more candidates will emerge in the coming days, so keep your eyes peeled! Knowing what we know now, however, let's try to rank the Top 5 coaches currently in the running. To be sure, everyone is going to have a different perspective, but there is no doubt that some names stand out among the rest.

1. Sean Sweeney

Feb 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Sean Sweeney looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Spurs at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Sean Sweeney has become one of the hottest names on the coaching market, so hot that he might as well lead off our list. The current San Antonio Spurs assistant is the associate head coach to Mitch Johnson. He has been an essential part of taking this organization to new heights this season, focusing heavily on the defense that finished as the third-best unit in the NBA.

Sweeney may only be 41 years old, but he has garnered a boatload of experience over the years. He first started as a video coordinator with the Nets in 2012 before eventually finding his way to Milwaukee in 2014, where he built a strong connection with Jason Kidd. Sweeney would proceed to work as a coach with the Pistons from 2019 to 2021, eventually reuniting with Kidd in Dallas ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Of course, this means Sweeney was part of the Mavericks' heyday under Luka Doncic and helped lift them to the NBA Finals in 2024. He would finally depart the franchise last summer to become Mitch Johnson's right-hand man.

From Giannis Antetokoumpo to Luka Doncic to Victor Wembanyama, Sweeney has coached some massive names. More importantly, he has been a part of several different very successful teams that have watched young players emerge.

This is surely why he has become a hot name in both the Mavericks and Hawks search, as well. Fending off these teams to sign Sweeney will be difficult, but it could prove very worthwhile. Sweeney feels like someone who can bring valuable experience, as well as a youthful energy that can grow with a young team.

2. Micah Nori

Mar 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori reacts during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

There aren't many assistant coaches who seem to have a higher approval rating than Micah Nori. The Minnesota Timberwolves assistant has been praised for his ability to create connections and relate to a wide range of players. It's why many believe that he could be the perfect fit for a young roster with different personalities.

With that said, Nori wouldn't merely be a personality hire. He has done some fantastic work alongside Chris Finch in Minnesota, building the Timberwolves into a perennial playoff threat. They have consistently been one of the best two-way teams in the NBA, which is something that new Bulls exec Bryson Graham stressed the importance of during his introductory press conference.

Additionally, Nori has worked under a long list of respected leaders. Before teaming up with Finch, Nori worked closely with Mike Malone in Denver and Sacramento. He also worked under Dwane Casey in both Toronto and Detroit. His current head coach, Finch, has quipped in the past about how hard he's working to finally get Nori a top job.

Others in the league have come close to giving Nori the job. He was recently part of the New York Knicks' search this past offseason, and the Portland Trail Blazers named him as a finalist in their ongoing search, per The Stein Line.

3. Chris Quinn

Mar 26, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat acting head coach Chris Quinn watches during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

When Billy Donovan decided to leave the Chicago Bulls, we tossed Chris Quinn's name on the list immediately. It feels like only a matter of time before someone gives the Miami Heat's top assistant a chance to prove his worth. He has been Erik Spoelstra's No. 2 for years, helping establish what NBA fans know today as "Heat Culture."

Speaking of Spoelstra, Quinn has followed a very similar model to arguably the best head coach in the NBA. After his playing days – which saw him spend three seasons with the Heat – Quinn joined the Heat as a player development coach in 2014. He would eventually become the Director of Player Development while serving as a primary assistant. Quinn is currently known as the Heat's Associate Head Coach.

Quinn has been an incredibly popular name in head coach searches over the past handful of years. Spoelstra has seemingly advocated for him time and again, and he even sang his praises earlier this season in a piece with the Sun-Sentinel. The head coach called him instrumental in the team's offensive surge this season, as well as a "big part" in what they've done for years.

At the end of the day, there is something to be said about earning this much respect from a coach as highly-regarded as Spoelstra. Does it make it a tad hard to know how much of the Heat's winning ways have been Quinn's doing? Sure, and you also have to wonder why Quinn hasn't gotten the opportunity yet.

But there is no question that Miami is a fantastic organization to come from, especially if the goal is to implement a clear culture from the start. Not to mention, Quinn's background in player development makes him an even more attractive candidate.

4. Dave Bliss

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Dave Bliss against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dave Bliss started his coaching journey young. The current Oklahoma City Thunder assistant began in the college circuit as a grad assistant before securing a role with the Thunder in 2010. He started in the video room and worked as a player development coach under Scott Brooks. Of course, this was the same time that Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden started to take the franchise to new heights.

Bliss then left for an assistant coaching role with the New York Knicks. He would remain with the team from 2015 to 2018 and survive a head coach change. Then, former Bulls coach Billy Donovan came calling in 2018. Bliss would return to the team that helped jumpstart his career, only rising the ranks over the next handful of years.

Bliss has been considered current head coach Mark Daigneault's defensive coordinator. And that is quite the title to hold over the last couple of years. The Thunder have been easily one of the NBA's best units on that end of the court, finishing with the league's best defensive rating in each of the last two years. In 2023-24, the Thunder were also Top 3.

Bliss' long ties to OKC alone make him a really intriguing candidate. They have been one of the smartest organizations in the league, and they clearly value what Bliss brings to the table. That is quite a rousing endorsement.

5. James Borrego

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans interim head coach James Borrego during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

James Borrego is the only name on this list with prior head coaching experience. He previously served as the man in charge of the Charlotte Hornets from 2018 to 2022, putting together a relatively respectable showing. His final season saw Charlotte go 43-39 for their first winning season in 7 years.

Nevertheless, the Hornets moved on from Borrego, who proceeded to join the New Orleans Pelicans as a top assistant. He remained in this role until Willie Green was fired near the beginning of the 2025-26 campaign. Borrego stepped in as the interim head coach and was up for the full-time gig this offseason before the franchise inked Jamahl Mosley to a deal.

Many have believed that Borrego would get another shot. His stint in Charlotte went far better than most first-time guys, and he was also one of the younger head coaches in the NBA when he was hired at just 41 years old. Throw in his nine years as an assistant before that, three of which came under Greg Popovich with the Spurs, and there are reasons to believe he can succeed at his next stop.

Let's also not fail to consider his relationship with Bryson Graham. The two crossed paths during their time in New Orleans, which could make this transition easier for both parties. Dialogue between a head coach and front office leader is important, and these two wouldn't have to go through the phase of feeling each other out.

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