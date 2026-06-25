Bryson Graham Shares Refreshing Explanation for Bulls' Trades in Round 2

Chicago Bulls fans weren't mad, they were just disappointed.

The first round of the NBA Draft was exhilarating. The Chicago Bulls landed their best prospect since Derrick Rose at No. 4 before selecting a draft analyst darling in Dailyn Swain. It led to high marks across the league, proving to be a strong start for Bryson Graham and his new front office.

The second round was a drag. While the Bulls came into the night with two selections at No. 38 and No. 56, the new front office leader moved off both. The latter pick went to the Los Angeles Lakers for cash. The earlier selection was sent to the Pacers for 2025 second-rounder Kam Jones, a pair of second-round swaps, and some more cash.

It felt like watching your dog finally lie down and roll over for a treat, only for them to trot over to the carpet and immediately take a leak. There was obvious growth shown by the organization – just not enough.

Indeed, selling off second-rounders has been a staple for the Bulls over the years. Cash Considerations might as well be the next jersey hoisted into the rafters at the United Center. Many hoped that Graham's arrival would change that perception, particularly when considering his touted resume as a talent evaluator. Shouldn't he be jumping at the opportunity to find a diamond in the rough?

The new lead executive had a chance to explain himself on Thursday morning. The Bulls of yesteryear would have kept their answers short, bitter, and unsatisfactory. However, Graham welcomed the opportunity to talk through his train of thought.

Bryson Graham on Second Round Strategy

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver under the board showing the 2026 NBA draft first round results at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Sitting down in the studio for 104.3 The Score's Mully & Haugh Show, Bryson Graham did the opposite of dodging David Haugh's question. He expressed an understanding of the outside view, but simultaneously sounded confident in the choice that he and his new staff made.

“You have your board, and you have your targets. One of the things I had mentioned is obviously Caleb and Daily were targets for us. And, look, as we’re going down it, and nothing against the players that were remaining, they just weren’t particularly targets of ours," Graham said. "So, we were looking like, ok, how can we maybe get some future assets and push this pick forward. That was kind of the thinking behind it.

I know it’s like, 'take this guy or take a project.' We’re not at a roster crunch but we still have $33 million in room right now and $9.0 million in a room mid-level. So, there is still a ton of flexibility left, and we want to continue to stay flexible because you never know, teams may call and be looking to dump players. We can dump players and then take back in assets. Why put ourselves in a situation where you’re committing to a player you may like, but it may take you out of the game with some other things?”

It's a fair argument from Graham, who does still have more flexibility at his disposal than the majority of teams around the NBA. Adding two first-rounders, as well as Kam Jones and Nic Claxton this week, also puts the Bulls' 15-man roster at 13 players.

To be sure, whether all nine players from last year's group end up on the opening night roster remains to be seen. But that's kind of the point! There is more work to be done for Graham to make this roster his own, and he needs the flexibility to do that adequately. There is also something to be said about the fact that he didn't like the players on the board. If we are to trust his talent evaluation skills, then perhaps this decision really was for the better.

Could you argue that the rebuilding Bulls should simply be taking a chance on a young flyer if they have the pick? Absolutely. Everyone isn't going to agree with every move Graham makes, and it's going to be up to him to prove those people wrong.

With that said, you do have to tip your cap to Graham for quickly stepping in front of a microphone and explaining his logic. This level of transparency is exactly what the organization has been missing for years and years. Obviously, yes, producing on the court will be what matters most in the long run. But fans have a right to know how an organization plans to create winning results, especially when that organization is undertaking a significant rebuild.

So, again, whether or not you approve of Graham's Day 2 decision-making is entirely up to you. But what we can likely all agree on is that Graham's response to the backlash is incredibly refreshing. It's another reminder that, while last night may have felt like the same old Bulls, things do appear to be changing for the better in Chicago.

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