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Some Things Never Change: Bulls Trade No. 56 Pick to Lakers

The Chicago Bulls have moved off one of their two second round picks on Wednesday night.
Elias Schuster|
Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; The fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; The fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

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Chicago BullsLos Angeles Lakers

The Chicago Bulls will now have only one pick heading into tonight's second round.

The organization initially entered the evening with the No. 38 and No. 56 picks. While they have held onto the first of those two selections, the latter has been sent to the Los Angeles Lakers for a familiar face, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

That's right, folks! Franchise legend Cash Considerations is back!

The Bulls may have an entirely new front office and just aced the first round with two Top 15 picks. But tonight's pre-draft move reminds us that some things just never change.

Chicago Bulls Sell No. 56 Pick

hicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham
Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham (R) introduces Chicago Bulls new head coach Tiago Splitter (L) during a press conference at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Time and again, we have seen the Chicago Bulls sell off their second-round picks. It was actually only a year ago that the Lakers and Bulls connected on a somewhat similar deal. The Bulls moved off the No. 45 selection in exchange for the No. 55 pick and cash. Los Angeles would then use that pick to move all the way up to No. 36 and select Adou Thiero. Chicago grabbed Lachlan Olbrich with the No. 55 selection.

For a rebuilding organization, it's undoubtedly a strange move. The Bulls need as much young talent as they can get. Even if that area of the draft doesn't typically net many productive players, holding onto the pick would at least give the Bulls a chance to secure someone they like, as opposed to hoping that someone makes it to undrafted free agency.

At the same time, perhaps there truly is no one in that area of the draft board that the Bulls are all that excited about. It's also worth noting that this has essentially become the range in which two-way contracts are handed out. In other words, it's not likely the Bulls would have made the No. 56 pick a full-time roster member. Olbrich is a good example, as he was selected but merely signed a two-way deal.

With that in mind, the optics of this trade are likely worse than the trade itself. Plus, if the Bulls do happen to see someone they like hanging around this late in the draft, it shouldn't at all be that difficult to jump back in.

The No. 38 spot should also give them an opportunity to land a pretty strong player. Especially with shooting now clear need for this group, there could be some good options left on the board.

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Elias Schuster
ELIAS SCHUSTER

Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.

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