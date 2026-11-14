Bulls at Timberwolves (7:00 PM CT): Starting Lineups, Injury Report, How to Watch

After a small reprieve on Friday night, the Chicago Bulls' gauntlet schedule continues with the backend of a back-to-back in Minnesota. Oh, and to make matters worse, the Bulls had to play 5 extra minutes of basketball less than 24 hours ago.

Here is when the Bulls would love for those young legs to come in handy!

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (2-9) at Minnesota Timberwolves (9-3)

Where: Target Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 FM The Score

3 Things to Know

• The Ayo Dosunmu revenge game. With Anthony Edwards sidelined, the former Chicago Bulls guard has been let loose. He is putting together the best start of his career, averaging 18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. In familiar Dosunmu fashion, his scoring clip has also been borderline elite. He is shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 46.9 percent from downtown. The good news is that this Bulls team knows his game well. The bad news is that doesn't mean they know how to stop it. He is an excellent downhill player who is capable of torching this first line of defense.

• The Minnesota Timberwolves have comfortably been one of the best teams in the NBA this season, and they have sustained that success even without Anthony Edwards on the floor. Chris Finch's team is incredibly well-balanced, currently holding a 13.4 net rating, which sits at the top of the league. With that said, defense has continued to be their calling card, as they've allowed just 105 points per game. They also sit Top 7 in forced turnovers and third in opponent field goal percentage. Now, is some of that thanks to playing a fair share of bad offenses? Sure, but with a starting lineup that features Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels, Jonathan Kuminga, and Dosunmu, there is a lot of strength and length on the floor. Especially on the back end of a back-to-back, it's not an ideal matchup for an extra-tired team.

• These two teams certainly play a different brand of basketball. While they both can play uptempo thanks to their lead guards, Minnesota runs the most ISO possessions in the NBA and actually sits bottom ten in passes made per game. Meanwhile, the Bulls are all about moving off the ball quickly and finding teammates in the open floor. The clash of styles should make for an interesting scoring night.

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Isaac Okoro

3. Norman Powell

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Jalen Smith

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. LaMelo Ball

2. Ayo Dosunmu

3. Jonathan Kuminga

4. Jaden McDaniels

5. Rudy Gobert

Injury Report

Nov 13, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) is helped off the court after being injured during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Smith was forced to exit the game on Friday at the beginning of OT. The big man suffered a hard fall underneath the basket, landing on the same hand where he already had injured fingers. The big man said after the game that he didn't believe it was anything major and that he hoped to play 24 hours later in Minnesota.

Chicago Bulls

Dailyn Swain – QUESTIONABLE (disc)

Caleb Wilson – OUT (hand)

Tobe Awaka – OUT (disc)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards – OUT (knee)

Donte DiViincenzo – OUT (Achilles)

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