Bulls' Bryson Graham Makes Two Strong Front Office Hires (One is a Former Bull)

The Chicago Bulls have entered the modern age.

New 39-year-old lead executive Bryson Graham made clear during his introductory press conference that building out the front office was a priority. He even emphasized that adding to both the strategy and personnel staff could be part of the plan, as opposed to merely swapping out positions. For a Bulls organization that has typically followed a very traditional model, this felt like another step in the right direction.

Graham has followed up those words with quick action. After reportedly moving on from the franchise's G-League GM this week, the new lead decision-maker has added two new high-ranking members to his staff.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype was the first to report the addition of Acie Law IV as the organization's new Vice President of Player Personnel. ESPN's Shams Charania would then confirm the hire, before also sharing that Orlando Magic assistant GM Stephen Mervis has been hired as the Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations.

While the specific duties of each position remain unclear, the hires suggest a more blended hierarchy inside Graham's front office. The Bulls previously had Arturas Karnisovas at the top of the totem pole, with Marc Eversley named as General Manager – aka the clear No. 2. Is it possible that Mervis is moving into a similar position? Sure, but Law IV is also presumably receiving a promotion after being the recent Director of Player Personnel for the Nets.

Indeed, it's possible that both Mervis and Law IV are considered to be a more level playing field. Teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics run this exact kind of system. You will find multiple people considered to be in secondary and tertiary roles. In other words, it's a far more collaborative structure, which is something Graham alluded to wanting to build in Chicago during his opening press conference.

Who are the Chicago Bulls Newest Hires?

Dec 16, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; A detailed view of the Chicago Bulls logo on the shorts of Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (12) during the first half against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Stephen Mervis – SVP Basketball Ops

Stephen Mervis has spent the past 12 years with the Orlando Magic after beginning his NBA career as an intern with the Indiana Pacers. He has climbed up the ranks with the magic in the strategy department and was touted for his cap management skills. In fact, Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that Mervis is among the "more regarded" cap specialists in the league. Meanwhile, Steph Noh of Sporting News noted that he is said to be extremely well-connected around the league and has done a strong job in trade talks.

The Orlando Magic's resume has been a bit up and down during Mervis run with the organization, but he has seemingly had an increasingly important role in their recent success. The team may have hit a wall late in 2025-26, but there is no question they have built one of the better young rosters in the Eastern Conference over the last few years. Mervis was also named to The Athletic's 40 under 40 in 2024.

Acie Law IV – VP of Player Personnel

Acie Law IV will join the Chicago Bulls after a year with the Brooklyn Nets. He is a former teammate of Bryson Graham at Texas A&M and proceeded to have a four-year NBA career. This actually included a stop in Chicago during the 2009-2010 season under Vinny Del Negro. He appeared in 12 games that year before moving on to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Law IV got his start with the Sacramento Kings as a scout before ending up with the Oklahoma City Thunder as the Director of Amateur Scouting. There is no question that proved to be an incredibly important role for the emerging franchise, which drafted countless top-tier young talent during his tenure. After winning a ring with the Thunder in 2025, Law IV would eventually accept a promotion in Brooklyn.

It's worth noting that Law IV was not part of the Nets' controversial draft last offseason. Brooklyn brought him into the building after selecting five first-rounders to help manage their new young core.

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