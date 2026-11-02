Bulls Facing Difficult Starting Lineup Decision with Nic Claxton Return Looming

As the Chicago Bulls head into another extremely tough week of play, they at least know some help is on the way.

For the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury during training camp, Nic Claxton was able to practice with the team in full. The big man was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in a multi-team trade this offseason, essentially acting as a primary free-agent signing for Bryson Graham's new front office. All things considered, it was a somewhat surprising grab by the Bulls, but one that was likely made with interior defense in mind.

The roster that Graham inherited lacked any true rim protection. To be clear, Claxton struggled to look like the same elite defender over the last couple of years, but his past production is hard to ignore. The Bulls likely believe that a change of scenery can help him take a step back in the right direction.

With that in mind, it has been widely assumed that Claxton will serve as this team's starting center when healthy. Tiago Splitter has repeatedly emphasized the defensive side of the ball and wanting to have a more aggressive point of attack. In theory, Claxton's versatility and presence in the paint can allow the Bulls to do that more than Chicago's other two bigs.

We've also seen how badly the Bulls need better paint protection over the first handful of games. They are allowing 52.3 points in the paint a night, which is the sixth-most in the league. Their overall defensive rating is also a ghastly 121.6, falling behind only the Suns and Kings. No, Claxton will not fix everything on this side of the ball, but they need as much help as they can get.

At the same time, does that really mean Claxton should immediately enter the starting lineup? While that long felt like the role he was destined for, there is a real argument to make that the Bulls should stick with Jalen Smith as their starting five. Sure, that might sound weird with a 1-5 record, but Smith has genuinely been the Bulls' most consistent player to begin the year.

Jalen Smith Off to Strong Start ...

Oct 30, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) reacts after a call as they take on the Boston Celtics in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Smith has carried his momentum from a solid 2025-26 campaign into a new year. It originally looked like the big man could be an odd man out with Nic Claxton acquired and Zach Collins re-signed. However, injuries and high-quality play forced the Bulls to give him meaningful minutes, and he's made the most of them.

Smith is averaging 12.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and a block over his first six contests. The three-point shooting he's known for has left something to be desired, but he is still shooting a decent 45.8 percent from the field and is listed as a real threat from behind the arc in the opposing team's scouting report.

Jalen Smith continues to be very good for the Bulls. 17 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, and 0 turnovers while being +12 in 30 minutes in a six-point loss.



He made some big plays down the stretch, two clutch blocks and a huge three to make it a one possession game pic.twitter.com/d7kPWNctWC — Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) October 29, 2026

Also, for as bad as the defense has been for the team as a whole, Smith has provided some high-energy play. He was very impactful against the New York Knicks for much of the night, helping hold them to just an 18-41 shooting display in the restricted area. Would Claxton be a better option on this end of the floor? It's possible, but there is a world where the gap isn't as great as some think.

This could prove particularly true on the glass. Smith has been a very effective rebounder thus far, which is another area where Claxton took a step back last season. He hauled in just 6.9 a night, which served as his fewest since the 2021-22 campaign.

As for the offensive side of the ball, both bring something entirely different. Claxton has been a highly efficient finisher and lob threat. He might very well be the most athletic roll man that Josh Giddey has ever played with in his career, which might open up something new for this shaky halfcourt offense.

Smith may not be as effective around the rim, but he is a far more versatile player with genuine perimeter skills. Whether it be hustling in the open floor, splashing a catch-and-shoot three, or skillfully attacking a closeout, Smith makes a lot of sense for how this Bulls team wants to play offensively. This is also a team sporting two young wings who are at their best attacking the paint. You may not want a more traditional big man clogging up driving lanes.

Smith has actually been so productive for the Bulls early on that he holds the best estimated plus-minus on the team. Dunks & Threes gives him a +2.8, which sits well ahead of Norman Powell's second-best mark at +1.5. In fact, if you look at how he stacks up against all other centers and forwards, Smith has the 23rd-best EPM in the NBA.

It may not be some kind of perfect metric, but it does match the eye test. He has been arguably the Bulls' best player thus far, which could make moving him to the second unit a bit counterintuitive after such a bad start.

Nevertheless, we should likely expect Splitter to make the move at some point. It's hard to blame him with a 1-5 record, and you might as well take a look at how that starting group meshes. If things fail to look much better, though, Splitter should have a tight leash with Claxton. Smith has earned it.

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