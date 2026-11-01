Bulls on Verge of Getting Help in the Paint After Latest Nic Claxton Update

The Chicago Bulls' defense has been a mess to begin 2026-27.

While it doesn't necessarily come as a surprise considering their inexperience and roster makeup, it is a tad embarrassing after all the preseason talk. Head coach Tiago Splitter seemingly prioritized this side of the ball during training camp. There was endless chatter about ramping up the physicality, putting more pressure on the perimeter, and cleaning the glass. The Bulls have done all poorly.

As things currently stand, the Bulls have allowed 52.3 points in the paint per game, which is the sixth-most in the NBA. Opponents are shooting nearly 48.0 percent from the field against this defense, while their rebounding percentage sits in the league's bottom ten. It's all played a major part in their ugly 1-5 start, which has featured multiple blowout losses.

If you're coming to the Bulls' defense, however, you're bound to mention the absence of their originally projected starting center. Nic Claxton was acquired in the offseason from the Brooklyn Nets, and much of Splitter's defensive scheme seemed to be centered around his rim-protecting skills. Nevertheless, Claxton hurt his hamstring early in camp and has remained sidelined ever since.

Well, after weeks in street clothes, Claxton is on the verge of making his Bulls debut. Tiago Splitter shared last week that the big man was nearing a return to practice. Now, with the Bulls a little over 24 hours away from a battle in Philadelphia, Claxton has practiced in full for the first time since straining his hamstring, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network.

To be clear, this does not guarantee that Claxton will be on the court Monday night. Sitting for the last month-plus, there is a good chance the Bulls will plan to get a couple of practices under his belt before throwing him in the rotation. It's also likely that, whenever Claxton does return, he will be on a minutes restriction to start.

Still, getting Claxton back on the court in any capacity will be a welcome sight. Is he going to fix all that ails this Bulls team? No. To be frank, there are actually some pretty major questions about his fit with this existing group, let alone whether he can return to the player fans got to know a few years back.

While Claxton built up a reputation for his versatile defense, the last couple of years in Brooklyn left a lot to be desired. He was far less impactful on that side of the ball, as well as on the boards. Some believed it was due to a back issue, while others thought it could have simply been a reflection of the organization's tanking ways.

Regardless, the Bulls are hoping that a change of scenery is all Claxton needs to prove again that he can be a floor-raiser on defense. Especially with their schedule remaining among the toughest in the NBA, the sooner they can get him on the floor, the better.

Chicago Bulls Current Injury Report

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (9) poses during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nic Claxton – OUT (hamstring)

Dailyn Swain – Game-time decision (back)

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