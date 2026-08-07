Bulls Fest to Give Fans an Opportunity to Meet Caleb Wilson, Nate Robinson, More

The Chicago Bulls are gearing up for another big celebration outside of the United Center.

Bulls Fest is a newer tradition for the organization and has turned into a massive community event on the city's West Side. The event brings basketball lovers together to celebrate the sport and compete in a three-on-three tournament. Those 8-years-old and up are allowed to register and will be put into different brackets to compete.

Additionally, Bulls Fest holds multiple youth clinics over two days and will feature several other events. Benny the Bull will have his own set of carnival games, a trick shot competition will be held for the first time, and the dunk contest will return.

What undoubtedly draws the most attention each year, however, is the meet-and-greet opportunities. The Bulls consistently bring out current team members and franchise legends for photo ops with fans. On Thursday, the Bulls officially announced the past and present players who will be in attendance. And it's safe to say the list is pretty stacked!

Which Familiar Faces Will Be at Bulls Fest?

Feb 14, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Former Chicago Bulls player Nate Robinson, playing for team Stephen A., dribbles the ball against Team Wilbon during the NBA All Star-Celebrity Game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

First things first, Bulls Fest is set for August 22-23 at the United Center. The event will run both days from 7:00 a.m. CT to 5:00 p.m. CT. Fans will have a chance to meet players on both days.

The name that will obviously draw the biggest line in the United Center atrium is Caleb Wilson. The No. 4 overall pick will hold his meet-and-greet 2:30 p.m. on August 22. It's safe to say Chicago hasn't drafted a young player with as much hype as Wilson since the late 2000s, and this should make for a very busy day.

Following Wilson on that Saturday will be No. 15 pick Dailyn Swain. While the excitement level may not be as high, he represents another respected Bulls draft pick for this new regime, who is expected to play a big role moving forward.

Earlier on Saturday, the Bulls will also have Nate Robinson, Eddy Curry, and Metta World Peace available for fans. The three former players certainly have their fans in Chicagoland. Both Robinson and Curry were even in attendance at last year's event. As for Metta World Peace, this will be his first appearance at Bulls Fest.

Formerly known as Ron Artest, Metta World Peace will be one of the highest-profile names to return to the United Center. He's a former NBA champion, All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year, and All-Defensive Team member who spent 18 years in the league. While he is most known for his time with the Lakers, he was originally drafted by the Bulls with the 16th pick in 1999 and spent his first two full seasons with the team.

Day 2 of Bulls Fest will feature familiar faces like Kendall Gill and Will Perdue. Newest two-way players Jaylin Sellers and Tobe Awaka will follow them before Jeff Sanders rounds things out.

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