One Bulls Player Who Shouldn't Be Slept on Ahead of the 2026-27 Season

When October arrives, all eyes will be on the Chicago Bulls' long list of young talent.

Caleb Wilson will demand the most attention. The No. 4 overall pick is fresh off a stellar Summer League run, looking like easily the organization's best developmental piece since Derrick Rose. Then, there will be the Year 3 hype for Matas Buzelis. The former lottery pick took a significant step in the right direction last season, looking like one of the more exciting young two-way wings in the league.

We also shouldn't forget about Josh Giddey. While he will be entering his sixth season of NBA action, the jumbo guard is still only 23 years old. He showed real progress last season as a scorer, having his most efficient season from deep and using his size to get to the free throw line more consistently.

Lastly, Dailyn Swain will demand his own fair share of attention. Even if the No. 15 pick ends up spending some time in the G League, it feels inevitable that he becomes a consistent part of the rotation during his rookie year. The front office is clearly invested in his potential and values his upside as an ISO scorer.

Nevertheless, for all four of these youngsters to keep trending up, the Bulls need to build the right environment around them. It's exactly why they went out of their way to add a proven veteran floor-spacer like Norman Powell, as well as a better rim protector like Nic Claxton. Even if this team isn't destined to win many games, establishing an identity and playing competitive basketball is essential.

This is why one player on the current roster shouldn't be forgotten. Tre Jones is all about playing efficient basketball, and he could be a major part of pushing this young team in the right direction.

Tre Jones Will Play Big Role for the Bulls

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) dribbles against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First things first, Tre Jones is set up to be a key part of this 2026-27 Bulls team simply because of how the current roster is constructed. The new front office did not prioritize backcourt depth this season, leaving them pretty thin when it comes to traditional ball-handlers.

Jones and Rob Dillingham represent the only true point guard options behind Josh Giddey, and we all know Dillingham still has a long way to go before earning legitimate NBA minutes. Jones will be asked to run a lot of the show, especially in the wake of any injury trouble.

With that said, Jones is more than deserving of a backup point guard role in this league, and he showed that last season. The former Spurs guard averaged 14.1 points, 5.4 assists, and 1.2 steals in his 64 contests. He was a remarkably efficient attacker, averaging a 55.3 percent success rate from the field.

What Jones does best, however, is play the role of offensive initiator. While his scoring saw an uptick, what stood out most was his ability to push the tempo in transition and consistently keep the ball moving with quick decisions in the half-court. Much like Giddey, he has high-IQ feel and is a true distributor. It's a skill that would help every team, but especially one that is built around players who have a lot to learn.

Indeed, Jones feels like the kind of player who can have a very noticeable and direct impact on Wilson, Swain, and Buzelis. While the Bulls may want each of those players to handle their own on-ball duties, the truth is it's going to take some time for them to become comfortable against NBA defenses.

Not to mention, each has been heavily touted for their explosive athleticism and ability to run the floor. You need a player like Jones to make the most of those off-ball skills. Giddey will be that player in the starting lineup, but we're going to see plenty of staggering to get the most out of these young forwards, so having Jones ready to lead the second unit could be a real blessing.

There is also another sneaky reason why Jones could prove more valuable than meets the eye for this organization. Yes, he can be a stabilizing presence for these young players on the court, but he may also become a valuable trade chip.

The 26-year-old was already talked about at last season's trade deadline amid his breakout year. Now, Jones will be heading into the second year of his contract, where he's owed a very reasonable $8.0 million. The third year of his contract is a team option, meaning this could essentially be viewed as an expiring deal. Regardless, it's a pretty reasonable price tag for a player with Jones' game.

Could the Bulls choose to keep him for the reasons we mention above? Absolutely. But Bryson Graham is going to keep his options open. Jones, as helpful as he may be in the coming months, may not be destined for a future in Chicago. You still have to do what's right for the franchise long-term, and you never know what the offers might look like.

Regardless, in one way or another, Jones projects to be an important part of what the Bulls do this season. He may not be the one making many headlines, but he should help make this team better.

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