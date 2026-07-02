Bulls Free Agency May Feel Drab, But It Sets Them Up for Big Roster Changes

All things considered, free agency has left something to be desired for Chicago Bulls fans.

With a new front office and head coach in the mix, expectations were high. This is particularly true after the Bulls walked away from the first round of the NBA Draft as recognized winners. Not only did they walk away with a new franchise cornerstone in Caleb Wilson, but they added a scout-favorite in Daily Swain.

Nevertheless, Bryson Grahm went on to catch people off guard by selling both of his second-round picks. The franchise then continued to hold off on adding young talent and future assets in the following days. Instead, the Bulls proceeded to use their loads of cap space on veteran talent, bringing in Norman Powell and re-signing Zach Collins. This also came in the wake of acquiring Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team trade.

It was easy to call the moves uncomfortably familiar. The previous front office would refuse to rebuild in earnest, repeatedly adding win-now pieces to maintain mediocrity. Pursuing a 33-year-old All-Star guard felt similar, as did re-signing a 28-year-old big man who played a mere 10 games the previous season. An argument can be made that the moves merely filled a need and lacked creativity.

Of course, Graham isn't going to make that argument. The new lead executive will instead tout the importance of veteran leadership with a young group. He might even mention the new lottery reform, stressing that the league no longer rewards those who are swimming at the very bottom of the barrel. Both are fair points.

However, the best defense of the Bulls' underwhelming free agency period might actually be no defense at all. The lack of moves now isn't about being comfortable with this current group; it's about recognizing that there is a lot more work to be done.

In other words, the Bulls aren't trying to solve the problem right now. Graham has stressed from the jump that this will be a long and diligent process. To his credit, as lackluster as these moves might feel right now, they coincide with that plan and remind us that this is only the beginning.

Roster Changes for the Bulls Will Come in Waves

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Bryson Graham (R) introduces Chicago Bulls new head coach Tiago Splitter (L) during a press conference at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First things first, let's not forget that the Bulls still have one roster spot to work with. They sit at 14 guaranteed deals for 2026-27, so we can't fully judge this offseason until Bryson Graham adds one last player. And there are still some interesting names on the market!

Still, when that spot is filled, we're going to have to keep our eyes peeled for plenty of movement over the next handful of months. Neither one of the Bulls' free agent signings was made for the long haul. Both Collins and Powell were signed to two-year deals, and both contracts include a team option for the 2027-28 campaign. That's significant.

Those are the kind of veteran contracts you hand out when you're thinking two or three steps ahead. They are incredibly team-friendly and thus incredibly tradable, especially if both find success over the first half of the season. Think about Bruce Brown's deal with the Indiana Pacers after his title run with the Nuggets. Indiana signed him to a shocking two-year, $45.0 million contract, only to flip him months later in the key package that netted them Pascal Siakam.

Does that mean the Bulls will turn Powell or Collins into a star contributor? Of course not. But the whole point is that they will have options, and this includes simply moving on from either next summer.

Indeed, every front office deserves an evaluation period. Graham will now have a chance to get a closer look at his pre-existing talent and who fits where. Then, after a chaotic offseason settles down and he sees where teams stand, he can look to capitalize at the trade deadline or next summer.

While it might as well be a new cardinal sin to bring up the old front office, this is exactly what they did. Might it have been in a far too aggressive and misguided manner? Sure, but it is a good reminder that front offices need time to decide on a clear course of action. Graham is seemingly giving himself that time and doing it in a decently smart way.

Let's also not forget that four more players will join both Powell and Collins as potential expiring contracts this season: Isaac Okoro, Tre Jones, Jalen Smith, and Leonard Miller. This puts the Bulls in a prime position to have significant spending again next offseason. So, unlike the old front office's first batch of moves, this new group is keeping its options open and not committing to anyone long term.

Does any of this mean the Bulls deserve an A+ for their offseason effort? No. Selling their second-rounders was good, and not landing a young flyer like Isaiah Joe or Isaiah Stewart could prove to be a big missed opportunity. But if the plan is to preach patience and build slowly, the Bulls remain on track and have put themselves in a position to execute. All we can do now is see where they go from here.

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