Mac McClung could have made history if he wanted to.

After winning three consecutive Slam Dunk Contests at NBA All-Star Weekend, the current Chicago Bulls two-way guard told HoopsHype that he decided to hang it up. Had he competed during the 2026 event in Los Angeles, McClung would have had a chance to become the first player in league history to take home four trophies. He is currently tied for the most titles with Nate Robinson, although McClung is the first to win three in a row.

Nevertheless, still very much in his dunking prime, McClung couldn't help but prepare a few slams just in case he had a change of heart. While that ultimately did not happen, he was still kind enough to team up with VKTRY to release his four new dunks to the world. And I think it's safe to say he would have taken him another piece of hardware.

Mac McClung Releases Insane Dunk Package

To celebrate this weekend's event, Mac McClung released his four new dunks on Instagram, and each arguably surpassed what fans saw on Saturday night.

The first clip shows McClung jumping over someone before swinging his arm backward and flushing the ball through the rim. His most complicated dunk? Not at all, but one that would have undoubtedly earned some style points.

Fans then get to see McClung at the Chicago Bulls' practice facility, where he throws a lob to himself before touching the ball to his toes and dunking it in reverse. As far as I'm concerned, that would have earned him an automatic 50 from the judges.

The third is a sideways leaping between-the-legs reverse jam. It was a more classic yet incredibly complicated dunk that he made look ridiculously easy. He wraps things up with a lob that is tossed from underneath him, which he proceeds to snag and jam behind his head. Again, perhaps not the toughest for someone with his verticality, but the style points alone would have put him right around that 50 mark.

Check out each dunk:

In all fairness, 2026 finalists Keshad Johnson and Carter Bryant put on a decent show at the Intuit Dome this year. It wasn't nearly as unimaginative as the few contests before McClung's arrival. At the same time, there is no question that the high-flying McClung has a level of skill and creativity that is nearly impossible for any other current player to replicate.

With that being the case, McClung's name will definitely come up again ahead of the 2027 contest. Can the NBA convince him to come back and try for the historic fourth title? After seeing his latest dunk package, it might be in their best interest!