Chicago Bulls Now Have a Second Representative in the NBA's Rising Stars Event
It wouldn't be All-Star Weekend without ... Mac McClung!
As we gear up for the big event later this month, the NBA announced a new addition to the annual Rising Stars Game. Team Austin – coached by Austin Reaves – will now feature McClung. The guard was chosen as an injury replacement for David Jones Garcia of the San Antonio Spurs.
The Bulls made deadline day even more active by signing McClung to a two-way deal. Every team is granted three contracts, which they often shuffle throughout the regular season. While the Bulls had all three filled throughout most of the year, they found themselves with an opening after their three-team trade with the Kings and Cavaliers.
Emanuel Miller, who was on a two-way deal since last season, was sent to Cleveland as part of the transaction. The Bulls kept the roster spot open for several days before landing on McClung. Second-round rookie Lachlan Olbrich and fan-favorite Yuki Kawamura currently hold the other two contracts.
McClung will now join Matas Buzelis as the Bulls' second representative in the Rising Stars event. Buzelis will play for Team Vince (Carter) alongside VJ Edgecombe, Derik Queen, Kyshawn George, Cedric Coward, Jaylen Wells, and Edgo Demin.
Mac McClung Headed to All-Star Weekend for Bulls
Of course, Mac McClung is no stranger to the bright lights of All-Star Weekend. The guard has become an NBA Slam Dunk legend, winning the event in each of the past three years. He most recently stunned fans with a high-flying jam over a car. The six-foot-two guard with springs for legs opted out of the iconic event this season, however, as he continues his quest for a full-time NBA roster spot.
McClung has arguably been the most successful G League player in years. He even took home the league's MVP award during the 2024 campaign. To little surprise, his impact at that level has only continued as part of the Bulls' G League affiliate. While he started the season with the Indiana Pacers, the organization promptly waived him, leading the guard to sign with the Windy City roster.
In his 25 games played this season, he has averaged a staggering 25.7 points, 7.5 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. The guard has also shot an impressive 51.6 percent from the field. McClung's most recent outing saw him record his eighth performance of the season with 30+ points.
Those numbers represent exactly why the Bulls have rewarded him with a two-way deal, as well as why the NBA saw him fit for one of its marquee events. With that said, it's important to note that Team Austin in the Rising Stars Game is made up entirely of G League standouts. While some have appeared in NBA games this season, the bulk of their damage has been done with their team's affiliate.
McClung's teammates will include Ron Harper Jr. (Celtics), Yanic Konan Niederhauser (Clippers), Alijah Martin (Raptors), Yang Hansen (Trail Blazers), Tristen Newton (Rockets), and Sean East II.
