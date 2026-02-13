Bulls' Mac McClung Reveals Players Didn't Want to Face Him in 2026 Dunk Contest

All-Star Weekend will feature a new Slam Dunk Contest winner for the first time since 2022.

In the lead-up to one of the NBA's most iconic events, Mac McClung announced that he turned down a shot at another piece of hardware. The current Chicago Bulls two-way guard joined rare air in 2025 by becoming only the second player (Nate Robinson) in league history to win the event three times. He was also the first to ever pull off three consecutive victories.

Fans have watched the six-foot-two McClung throw down a 540-degree slam, leap over Shaquille O'Neal, and soar over the top of a car. He single-handedly saved what many previously saw as a dying event. But that is part of the reason why he ultimately chose to turn down a chance at becoming the first four-time champion.

Why Mac McClung Turned Down the Dunk Contest

Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Osceola Magic guard Mac McClung (0) celebrates after winning the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

In a recent conversation with HoopsHype, Mac McClung revealed why he ultimately decided to sit out the 2026 competition. While the guard said he was initially preparing new dunks just in case he wanted to give it a go, organizers were apparently telling him that it could be hard to find worthy competitors.

"Originally, I told everybody I was done. I retired after the third year, and they're good friends of mine. We're in contact a lot, and they were talking about this next year, and I was pretty much saying: 'I'm not going to do it'. But I prepared anyway, just in case maybe I would," McClung told HoopsHype. "I think there was just back and forth of us being like this, and then they were calling me, being like 'People didn't want to do it if I was doing it', and I thought it's best if I just sit out this year and let it be, no matter what."

To be sure, when HoopsHype's Cyro Asseo followed up to clarify whether McClung believes his dominance scared others away, he stayed humble. The 27-year-old instead shared an understanding for the physically draining elements of the event, as well as how difficult it can be to live up to the hype.

Nonetheless, those of us on the outside can easily see a scenario where NBA egos are hesitant to throw their hat in the ring. The league has struggled immensely to attract well-known talent to the dunk contest for years. Yes, the physical toll is surely part of the reason why, but so is the potential to crumble under the spotlight. Star players have a reputation to uphold.

The only reason a borderline NBA player like McClung even found his way into the event was because of the lack of interest. And that sure makes this whole situation feel quite ironic. If anything, one would have imagined that McClung's run would have inspired slightly more prominent talent to give it a go. He gave the contest momentum for the first time in years. Turns out, however, he was too darn good. The last thing an NBA star wants to do is lose to the former G League MVP, I guess.

The field this Saturday night now leaves a lot to be desired. The Lakers' Jaxson Hayes is the most experienced participant, joining second-year forward Keshan Johnson (Heat) and rookies Carter Bryant (Spurs) and Jase Richardson (Magic). Fans will keep their fingers crossed that someone proves as electric as McClung, but they might end up losing circulation.

For what it's worth, McClung was supposed to at least make an All-Star Weekend appearance in Friday night's Rising Stars event. The guard had to take his name off the depth chart, however, after suffering an injury in his latest 30-point effort with the Windy City Bulls.