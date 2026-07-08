Bulls' Tiago Splitter is Already Setting a Whole New (and Serious) Tone

Tiago Splitter could have taken it easy.

The long-time NBA center entered this offseason as one of the league's most intriguing head coach candidates. He was fresh off a very impressive run with the Portland Trail Blazers, taking over after the dramatic departure of Chauncey Billups following just one game. He would go on and lead a young, developing Trail Blazers team to the postseason for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign.

Portland was reportedly interested in keeping him around, but they played with their food long enough for new Chicago Bulls lead exec Bryson Graham to swoop in. Clearly a priority hire for the new front office, Splitter could have basked in the glory and approached the summer however he wanted.

This is why it came as a surprise when the Bulls shared that Splitter would take over some Summer League coaching duties. It's become pretty standard protocol for an NBA head coach to pass the torch to an assistant or two at this time of year. And, to be sure, Splitter has plans to do that eventually in Las Vegas.

For the first two games, however, it will be Splitter standing on the sideline.

“I want to set the tone on this first Summer League camp, especially having guys like Caleb and Dailyn," Splitter said after the Bulls' first Summer League practice. "I think they’re going to be important for this organization. So I want to set a tone and also work with the staff and get familiar with everyone.”

Tiago Splitter is All Business

Jun 17, 2026; Chicago, Il, USA; New Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter speaks during a press conference at Advocate Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All things considered, it's hard not to respect Tiago Splitter's mentality. It says a lot about who Splitter wants to be as a leader, as well as how bought in he genuinely appears to be to establishing a new culture. Not to mention, Splitter's decision speaks further to the importance of both Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain to this organization's future. He understands that all three need to be on the same page from the jump.

Speaking of which, Splitter made clear that these rookies will not have their hands held through their first taste of NBA action. His plan? Throw them into the fire.

“I’m going to put a lot of pressure on Caleb, Dailyn, and Noa," Splitter said. "Those are the guys who really got to push this team in the Summer League and be contagious with their teammates with effort, how we’re going to play. We’re going to share the ball, we’re going to rebound, we’re going to defend. So details are there.”

Indeed, as far as Splitter is concerned, he wants this Summer League run to provide a glimpse of what life will look like come the Fall. Will tweaks to his system and approach have to be made based on the final roster he's dealt? Absolutely, but there appear to be some non-negotiables for the new head coach – ones that could have the Bulls team looking a whole lot different than in years past.

“Maybe. I hope so," Splitter said of showing shades of how he wants to play in 2026-27. "We want to be really good on the defensive end. We want to win the possession game. I think that’s a big thing for us. Winning the possession game is how we want to approach every night – have more shots than the other team.”

Defense and physicality have been far from the Bulls' bread-and-butter in recent years. They have relied far more on uptempo play and three-point variance. Not anymore. As if Bryson Graham's draft selections didn't make it obvious enough, this is clearly now an organization that wants to play with an edge. And Splitter certainly comes off as the kind of head coach who can instill that mentality.

But don't take my word for it!

“First, he has a big accent," Caleb Wilson laughed when discussing his new head coach. "And then also, he’s really detailed. He knows what he wants you to do. He’s pretty serious. You have coaches who are joking around and stuff like that. Tiago is pretty serious, and he knows what he wants and he wants it now.”

While Splitter would later insist that Wilson will eventually learn of his more chill off-court persona, the former NBA champion didn't rebuff the "serious" title. As far as he's concerned, everyone in that building is there to do a job and do it right. That might as well be why he's the one running the show to begin Summer League.

It all tips off on Friday with a primetime battle Daily against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Thomas & Mack Center.

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