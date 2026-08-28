Bulls Targeting Cam Whitmore Would Make Sense After Cavaliers Waive Him

When one door closes, another tends to open in the NBA.

The Chicago Bulls officially missed out on both Bennedict Mathurin and Jonathan Kuminga this week. To be sure, it's unclear exactly how serious the franchise was about adding either to their 2026-27 roster. However, the idea of using their 15th and final roster spot on one of the two youngsters wasn't that far-fetched. The fit on paper may not have been perfect, but it doesn't need to be for a rebuilding team. They are simply in the business of adding talent.

This is why it's hard not to pause at the recent waiving of Cam Whitmore. The Cleveland Cavaliers decided to waive-and-stretch the swingman on Friday, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. They acquired Whitmore in the massive five-team trade that helped Cleveland land Peyton Watson. He was previously suiting up for the Washington Wizards, who acquired him in a trade with the Houston Rockets one offseason ago.

Whitmore didn't make a lot of sense for the Cavaliers' win-now roster, specifically when we consider that they find themselves in a financial bind. They had until August 29 to decide whether they wanted to stretch Whitmore's $5.4 million and save themselves some money in the short term. They will now have a cap hit for Whitmore in each of the next three seasons, but it will be for a more palatable $1.8 million.

Whitmore will now hit waivers and become an unrestricted free agent in the likely event that no one claims him. Of course, this means he will be free to sign with any team, and one has to wonder if the Chicago Bulls could give him a call. They have clearly been willing to add some level of talent to the roster in recent weeks, and this might be the perfect way for them to do it on their terms.

Does Cam Whitmore Make Sense for the Rebuilding Bulls?

Dec 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Cam Whitmore (1) dunks the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Chicago Bulls had a level of interest in Bennedict Mathurin and Jonathan Kuminga, why wouldn't they also consider Cam Whitmore?

Yes, the other two have proven far more at the NBA level, but Whitmore comes with a somewhat similar profile. He is a physical six-foot-six swingman who is known for his on-ball scoring and aggressive downhill spark. The 22-year-old came into the league known for his ability to jump out of the gym and offer real toughness, as well as potential defensive versatility and 230+ pounds.

Has Whitmore lived up to the hype? Obviously not. The Rockets were expecting more from a player who was selected No. 20 overall, as were the Washington Wizards. But Whitmore is clearly still on the younger side, and it's not as if his Year 1 in the league was some kind of disaster.

Indeed, Whitmore averaged 12.3 points a night over his 47 games during the 2023-24 season. He even looked better from long range than many expected, knocking down 35.9 percent of his attempts. This carried over to Year 2, as Whitmore had a nearly identical success rate from deep in 51 games played.

Whitmore's third season in the league ended in scary fashion. He was shut down after only 21 games due to deep vein thrombosis – aka a blood clot issue – in his right shoulder. It was discovered that a rib was restricting blood flow to this area of the body. At the end of April, he explained the issue to Monumental Sports Network and confirmed that he expects to return this Fall.

Blood clotting issues are always scary, and there is no question that any team would have to keep this in mind when bringing Whitmore in. However, assuming that he has been able to make a full recovery, there is no question that he's talented enough to deserve another chance. And the Bulls have a pretty open runway for any once-promising player trying to rebuild their stock!

To be clear, the health issues aren't the only reason to be skeptical of Whitmore. The shooting is still a question mark, as is how he can positively impact the game when off the ball. He has the explosiveness to be an excellent cutter, but Whitmore has been known to hunt his own shot. Again, this is why there are similarities between him and players like Mathurin and Kuminga.

The Bulls could benefit from some sparkplug scoring, though. They don't have many obvious on-ball options at the moment. There is hope that both Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis can carry an increased scoring load, but this is going to be a work in progress. With that in mind, why not see what someone like Whitmore has off the bench?

Graham could likely sign Whitmore to a one-year deal worth close to the minimum. The new front office face has been insistent on doing things his way and maintaining future flexibility. Considering the lack of interest in a trade for Whitmore, as well as his recent struggles, this shouldn't be a problem with Whitmore's camp. The clearer path to playing time might also help him rebuild his stock.

Would it be the perfect way for the Bulls to use their last roster spot? Not necessarily, but it's hard to imagine many would be that upset, assuming Whitmore is back to full health. It would be a relatively low-stakes move that comes with some genuine upside for a rebuilding squad. If you're the Bulls, it's at least worth a meeting!

Would it be the perfect way for the Bulls to use their last roster spot? Not necessarily, but it's hard to imagine many would be that upset, assuming Whitmore is back to full health. It would be a relatively low-stakes move that comes with some genuine upside for a rebuilding squad. If you're the Bulls, it's at least worth a meeting!

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