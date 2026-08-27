The Bulls Can Still Cash In Big On Kuminga, Mathurin Going to Other Teams

The Chicago Bulls watched two of the top free agents on the board sign elsewhere this week.

Bennedict Mathurin – who was linked to the organization for weeks – reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga was a late addition to the Bulls rumor mill, only for the Minnesota Timberwolves to ink him to his own two-year contract. For a rebuilding team like the Bulls with an open roster spot at their disposal, it was a small missed opportunity.

With that said, it sure doesn't sound as if the franchise tried that hard to get either player in a Bulls uniform. If they really wanted to outdo the offers Mathurin and Kuminga received, they could have done that with their full room exception. Likewise, Bryson Graham could have decided to fork over a player option, which is what both players agreed to on their new deals.

Nevertheless, if we've learned anything about the Bulls' new brain trust early on, it's that they are going to be extremely careful about reducing roster or financial flexibility. It's something that very few teams in the NBA have in the way the Bulls do, especially after Graham added two team options to the cap sheet with Norman Powell and Zach Collins.

Graham is in full evaluation mode. He is starting from the basement and needs a full bag of tools to build up. That's why he was only going to sign one of these remaining players on his terms. That's also why he may now see a prime opportunity to turn missing out on Mathurin and Kuminga into a big positive.

The Bulls Can Be a Dumping Ground for Pels, T-Wolves ...

Apr 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Bennedict Mathurin (9) controls the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (3) during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both the Timberwolves and Pelicans have every reason to make an additional move after signing their new free agent. Starting with the latter, New Orleans is now only a couple of million away from the luxury tax line and is also currently over the 15-contract limit.

There have been reports for months that say the Pelicans prefer to move on from former first-rounder Jordan Hawkins. He is owed a little over $7.0 million this season and has struggled to turn into the high-volume knockdown shooter they once thought he could be. As we've discussed in the past, the Bulls could be a perfect dumping ground for the Pelicans, as Hawkins' deal would easily fit into their remaining spending power (room exception = $9.4 million).

Hawkins contract is an expiring deal, meaning Graham wouldn't have to worry about adding any unwanted money to the books. There is also something to be said about the fact that Graham was in the Pelicans' front office when Hawkins was selected No. 14 overall in 2023. A primary voice for the Pelicans at the time, who was touted for his evaluation skills, Graham clearly had an affinity for Hawkins in the past.

Heck, there is a world where Hawkins could play meaningful minutes, too! While he hasn't been the scoring threat many hoped for coming out of UConn, he still has a smooth long-range jumper that can help this forward-heavy team space the floor.

Now, is that reason enough for the Bulls to take on Hawkins without something in return? No. The whole idea here is to take the 24-year-old off the Pelicans' hands at a fee. It's hard to imagine they would do it for a protected first-rounder ... but New Orleans has done stranger things in the past! At worst, the Bulls could at least attempt to add to their second-round arsenal.

The Timberwolves are in an even more pressing bind. Per Keith Smith of Spotrac, Jonathan Kuminga's contract will trigger a second apron hard cap. Since signing him would put them over that threshold with their current group, they are going to have to shed some salary.

Additionally, shedding this salary will mean putting the Timberwolves at 13 guaranteed contracts, when they need to be at 14 minimum. This means they will have to open enough room to also add a veteran minimum player. Again, shoutout to Keith Smith for that clarification!

Josh Green has been the name mentioned most as a salary-dump candidate. However, the Timberwolves are also able to trade guys like Terrence Shannon Jr. and Joan Beringer, who could both make sense on a rebuilding Bulls team.

Shannon Jr. may be the most obtainable player, as well as make sense with this hyper-athletic and hard-nosed identity the Bulls are trying to construct. Joan Beringer would be a dream candidate, as the seven-footer came off the board at No. 17 in the 2025 NBA Draft and is still only 19 years old. He could be a true building block at the center position.

With that said, it feels highly unlikely that the Timberwolves would let Beringer go, especially in this situation. Shannon Jr. is more realistic, with Josh Green easily their preferred trade chip. The main problem with the latter, however, is that he's owed a whopping $14.7 million. The Bulls would have to move money of their own around to absorb that deal, as well as be heavily incentivized. Minnesota is starving for assets at the moment.

Nevertheless, isn't this exactly the situation that Graham has been waiting for? There haven't been many opportunities to help teams offload money this season. It's been a truly quiet summer in that sense, as organizations seem more timid than ever to throw around draft capital. But as the reality of the 2026-27 campaign sets in, some front offices will have no choice but to clean up their books. It should be the perfect time for Graham to strike!

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