Bulls vs. Wizards: Starting Lineups, 3 Keys to Winning Home Opener, Injury News

One night after the Chicago Bulls earned their first win of 2026-27, they will return home to host one of the Eastern Conference's most interesting teams.

The Washington Wizards are in town with a new star-studded roster. They have begun the year facing the same two opponents as the Bulls and earning the same results: A win over Milwaukee and a loss to the Raptors. One can only hope that makes for a fun and tightly contested matchup tonight at the United Center.

By the way, this marks both teams' first back-to-back set of the year. Will the Bulls' roster full of young legs help give them an edge?

3 Keys to Victory

• First things first, the Chicago Bulls need more from their starting unit. We have seen this team come out completely out of sync in their first two outings. To be sure, they haven't necessarily looked slow, as they are clearly trying to hustle their way up and down the floor. But the speed has brought with it plenty of sloppiness, which has made it hard for guys like Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis to settle in. Neither appears totally comfortable with their current roles. The Wizards may not be some kind of juggernaut, but Trae Young and Anthony Davis come with a level of experience that will be impossible to handle without these two having a better night.

• The interior could be a major problem for the Chicago Bulls tonight. As if a matchup with Anthony Davis wasn't scary enough, Alex Sarr is coming off a strong sophomore campaign. Deandre Ayton also happens to be ready to check in off the bench. This isn't the game to be missing arguably your best defensive big man, Nic Claxton. As well as Jalen Smith has played at times, he isn't the most physically imposing. Zach Collins can help bring a little more rim protection, but the big man is also still working himself into game shape. Keeping the Wizards from dominating the paint is going to take a communal effort. Buzelis, Wilson, and Leonard Miller will all have to be helping the best they can both defensively and on the glass.

• As Tiago Splitter tries to ramp up the physicality, the Bulls have gotten used to whistles. They were allowing plenty free throw attempts in the preseason, and this only continued over their first two games. To their credit, Chicago has done a decent job of getting to the line themselves, but limiting the trips for their opponent will be crucial tonight. Both Trae Young and Anthony Davis have lived at the line over these first two games. Young has started the year 20-26, leading the league in total attempts. Davis isn't far behind, shooting 14-18 over his first two games. Funny enough, the only team to shoot more free throws over their first two games is the Bulls!

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (1-1) at Washington Wizards (1-1)

Where: United Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: 104.3 FM The Score

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Norman Powell

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Caleb Wilson

5. Jalen Smith

Washington Wizards

1. Trae Young

2. Kyshawn George

3. Bilal Coulibaly

4. Alex Sarr

5. Anthony Davis

Injury Report

Sep 28, 2026; Chiacgo, Il, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue (2) poses during media day. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Nic Claxton – OUT (hamstring)

Noa Essengue – OUT (head)

Patrick Williams – OUT (adductor)

Washington Wizards Injury Report

AJ Dybantsa – OUT (ankle)

Tristan Vukcevic – OUT (hip)

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