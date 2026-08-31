Caleb Wilson is a Maniac: Bulls Rookie Apparently Drops 60+ Points at Community Event

Caleb Wilson is making himself right at home in Chicago.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has been a true gym rat. He's been known to frequent the Advocate Center all offseason long, working out late into the night. It's why it came as no surprise that he was spotted at a Pro-AM on Chicago's South Side only about a week after Summer League came to a close.

Speaking of which, Wilson only continued that trend this past weekend, joining the Macronomics Summit at Whitney M. Young High School. The celebrity basketball event also featured Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Evan Turner, and several other notable hoopers. Of course, Matas Buzelis was also in attendance, marking the second time he and his new young running mate have linked up for an event. Buzelis was also at the Pro-Am in July.

Nonetheless, Wilson was seemingly the player who stood out among the rest, as the highlights show the spring forward flying for countless jams. This included throwing one off the backboard to himself, flushing multiple lobs, and rising for repeated slams off the bounce.

Wilson could also be spotted nailing a couple of threes, as well as securing the most important bucket of the game. With the game in Triple OT and down 154-153, Wilson hauled in an entry pass over a defender and got the and-one finish at the rim to secure his squad the win.

The crowd was eating it up!

According to Ball is Life Chicago on social media, Wilson would go on to finish the game with 60+ points. A number that will be anywhere in the official record books? No ... but a very fun performance, nonetheless!

Caleb Wilson Never Rests

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's be honest, as fun as the highlights are to watch, it's pretty darn clear that defense was ... well ... optional. It was an event that was far more about bringing the locals together than fierce competition.

This alone is a reason to celebrate Wilson, however. Part of being the face of the franchise is establishing a presence in the community. Wilson is wasting no time doing just that, even leaving a comment on the Instagram highlight video that read, "for the city." It's not every day that you see a rookie go out of his way to immediately embrace a city in this way.

With that said, dropping 60+ points is never easy, especially against some fellow NBA players! It only speaks further to just how locked in Wilson is as a player. It doesn't matter the environment or the level of competition; when the ball is tipped, he is trying to dominate.

You can't help but respect that approach. If anything, it feels like exactly what this organization needs as they embark on a new era.

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