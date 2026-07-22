Caleb Wilson wasn't fooling around.

Before his final Summer League game in Las Vegas, the Chicago Bulls' new franchise cornerstone was asked about the rest of his offseason plans. He proceeded to scoff at the idea of taking time off, insisting that he would fly right back to the Midwest and immediately get to work.

"I’ve learned everything I need to learn from Summer League – what I need to work on," Wilson said. All I can do is get better at it. October will be here real soon. Time moves fast, and I know it’s going to be an even bigger leap when I get to the NBA. Training camp is only five days. There is a lot I need to work on.”

Only days later, Wilson proved that he was a man of his word. Ball is Life Chicago and Wilson shared plenty of clips on Instagram of the Bulls' forward back on the floor. He was spotted at Wendell Phillips Academy High School competing in a South Side Pro Run.

"Had to tap in," Wilson commented on the social media post.

Caleb Wilson Participates in Local Run

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it's hard to get a read on how the full scrimmage went, Wilson sure looks like he's dominating the competition in the highlights. He had the ball in his hands plenty, draining some more triples off-the-bounce and rising for some tough contested jumpers. Of course, we also get to see him leave the floor for a couple of jams.

What might be the best thing, however, is the fact that running alongside Wilson was Matas Buzelis. We even saw the rookie set up his new teammate for a slam with a perfect alley-oop feed. Wilson's third-year co-star is the Bulls' second-most important building block. Are there some questions about how the two will fit together long-term? Sure, but one way to quickly put those to bed is to build chemistry from the jump.

Indeed, there are plenty of reasons to believe they can be the backbone of a strong team down the road. Wilson and Buzelis have been touted for their versatility on both sides of the ball. Each has the potential to be a highly switchable defender, as well as an intimidating force in the open floor. As long as both can become serviceable floor-spacers, the Bulls will have the exact kind of wing combo that practically every team is trying to build in the modern NBA.

Nevertheless, only time will tell if they can live up to the hype. All that matters now is that they're putting in the work, giving fans just another reason to look forward to this October.

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