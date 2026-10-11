Caleb Wilson Missed the Bulls Game-Winner, But He's Taking It "Every Time"

Open shot. Fate of the universe on the line, or the martians have the death beam pointed at Earth, you better hit it: I want ... CALEB WILSON.

Thanks to a 20-point second-half effort by the No. 4 overall pick, the Chicago Bulls found themselves on the verge of their second straight preseason win. They had the Memphis Grizzlies on the ropes with just under a minute to go. Naturally, Wilson took matters into his own hands. He drilled his fifth triple of the night near the top of the key to cut the Bulls' deficit to 102-100.

After a Walton Clayton Jr. missed three and a turnover, the Bulls now had a chance to tie the game of go for the lead. In Wilson's mind, what they would do next wasn't a question.

Wilson got the ball near halfcourt before a high screen came his way. They got the switch as Wilson drifted toward the wing. He went for the step-back to get a clean shot off ... clank. The 26-footer was just a little too deep, and the Grizzlies would snag the rebound to force the quick foul and ice the game at the free throw line.

Asked after the game about going for the win as opposed to looking to get downhill, Wilson had jokes:

"We're all trying to go him," Wilson said. "Trying to end the game right there. No overtime. I'm going for it all every time."

Caleb on the final shot



“We all trying to go home. Trying to end the game right there”



“I’m going for it all, every time” pic.twitter.com/GR9uL6rnNr — Will Gottlieb (@WillGottlieb) October 10, 2026

To be clear, his head coach was on the same page. Wilson didn't go rogue, as the Bulls used a timeout before the game-winning attempt, and Tiago Splitter drew up the play for his rookie. Not only does it go to show the faith he already has in the 20-year-old, but it's another great reminder of what this season is all about.

Many Top 5 picks wouldn't be on the court that late in a preseason game. Cameron Boozer, for instance, was firmly planted on the bench. But Splitter said he wants Wilson to experience those moments sooner rather than later, and there is no question Wilson is the kind who would beg to be out there.

“I mean I love it. Throughout my career, I feel like eventually I will be the closer, being the franchise player," Wilson said. "So just having that opportunity to play in front of the crowd and have that feel, it’s something you can’t practice without actually doing it in a game.”

The moment is also another glimpse into Wilson's ultra-competitive mindset. He wanted the game to be in his hands. Might there be a push to go for the tie in the regular season, especially with your home crowd behind you? It's possible. But Wilson has made it clear that he has full faith in his ability to ice the game. Heck, he even said in the locker room after that if he had the ball in his hands a little cleaner after coming off the screen, it would have been cash.

Wilson might have a long way to go before he proves to be the true franchise-altering talent the Bulls desperately need. But there is no question that he and those around him genuinely believe he can be that guy, and that's half the battle.

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