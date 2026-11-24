CHICAGO – Tiago Splitter wanted to change the subject during Monday night's postgame press conference. The Chicago Bulls were fresh off an unexpected 122-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, yet the story on most minds had little to do with the outcome.

With 4:41 left in the fourth quarter, the head coach yanked both Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis from the closing lineup. Both starters appeared frustrated as they took their seat on the bench, with Giddey slapping his chair.

This wasn't the first time that Splitter opted to pull both in the final minutes of a close game. In fact, it's become a bit of a trend for the head, one that undoubtedly comes as a surprise given the rebuilding nature of the organization.

With that being the case, it was hard not to ask for an explanation of Splitter's thinking. What did they do wrong in this game to be pulled? Did you believe they had the right to be upset with the decision?

Splitter's remarks were simple, but telling. To be clear, he made sure to mention that both played 38+ minutes the night prior. Part of his job is to protect the players from themselves and look out for their health. At the same time, it's difficult to believe this was the only motivating factor, and the noticeable frustration from the players spoke for itself.

“It’s normal. If you’re not playing, you’re probably not happy," Splitter said. "But I’m here to coach this basketball team, not to make them happy, honestly.”

A fair statement? Absolutely, and it's one that does give us a closer look into Splitter's coaching philosophy. He isn't afraid to be a disciplinarian. If you're not putting the team in the best position to succeed, you're not going to be on the court.

Nov 4, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson (8) talks to head coach Tiago Splitter during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, both Giddey and Buzelis are supposed to be key pieces of this team's future. When that is the case, rarely do you see a head coach take this kind of approach. It's why the questions continued for Splitter, only for him to promptly shut them down.

“Guys, honestly, we won a basketball game," Splitter said. "We’re talking about the bad things here. Let’s talk about the positives."

To be frank, it's another fair reaction. Not only was this the Bulls' fifth win of the season, but they also managed to handily beat a team with two All-NBA-caliber players. That's a step in the right direction for this group, and Splitter hasn't been able to talk about many such steps this season.

The 2026-27 campaign is all about the bigger picture, though. Bryson Graham and Splitter himself have been vocal about the fact that the Bulls are on the ground floor. In other words, development is currently the name of the game, especially as they attempt to figure out who deserves to be a long-term running mate alongside Caleb Wilson. A case can be made that benching Giddey and Buzelis at the end of games is a tad counterintuitive to the overarching goal. Isn't seeing them in those moments and giving them those reps a crucial part of the developmental process?

For what it's worth, when confronted with a similar point, Splitter reiterated that the two players are considered key building blocks. What we're learning about the first-year head coach, however, is that he doesn't believe anyone is guaranteed a role.

In Splitter's defense, his job is also to establish a new identity and culture. The Bulls haven't necessarily been the most accountable organization in recent years, but it's a philosophical approach like this that perhaps might change things. Splitter is focused most on playing the right way, and there is little question that his bench has done that more consistently this season. Giddey and Buzelis' job is now to watch that closely and make the proper changes.

Tiago Splitter pushes back on questions about Matas Buzelis & Josh Giddey being frustrated after another late benching:



“I’m here to coach this basketball team, not to make them happy.”



“Guys, honestly, we won a basketball game. We’re talking about the bad things here. Let’s… pic.twitter.com/AsVAxWJdwI — Gavin Dorsey (@gjdorsey7) November 24, 2026

With all that said, is it crazy to suggest that there is a proper balance? Playing through mistakes and building confidence is part of the learning process. While Splitter was clearly justified in his decision to sit Giddey and Buzelis on Monday night, the last thing he wants is for their mental stamina to take a hit. Sure, it's on them to be professionals, but Splitter said it himself: "If you're not playing, you're probably not happy."

Whether the head coach recognizes it yet or not, happiness most certainly is part of the job description. Keeping a locker room together, particularly in a season where losses will stack up, is crucial.

None of that is to say that the Bulls locker room is on the cusp of a meltdown – they're not. If anything, vibes were high after Monday's win. However, keeping Buzelis and Giddey bought into the vision for this organization will continue to be an essential part of this rebuild. Splitter has to prove he can do that just as much as Buzelis and Giddey have to prove they deserve to be on the court.

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