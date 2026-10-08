Takeaways & Player Grades After Bulls Down Suns in Physical Preseason Opener

Despite plenty of new faces and a sloppy start to the night, the Chicago Bulls fought through the Phoenix Suns’ physicality to win their first preseason contest of the season, 124-117.

It was the furthest thing from pretty, but did anyone expect differently? If anything, the simple fact that this group was able to adjust on the fly and remain locked in amid some rough stretches is something to build on.

Matas Buzelis Comes Out Hot

In typical veteran fashion, Norman Powell got the Chicago Bulls on the board first. The recently-signed guard drilled a three at the top of the key to give fans in attendance an idea of what he does best.

Nevertheless, it didn't take long for those same fans to be reminded of what this season is really all about. Matas Buzelis didn't just find the ball in his hands early, but essentially demanded it.

The talented young forward was only a day removed from discussing the hardship of the 2025-26 campaign. Some of the chronically online members of Bulls Nation proceeded to take those remarks as a dig at former head coach Billy Donovan, as opposed to the previous regime's shortcomings as a whole. Buzelis had to set the record straight.

Speak about stuff that you understand… Billy is family and that will never change. — Buzi (@BuzelisMatas) October 7, 2026

It's hard not to wonder if some of the online buzz acted as motivation for Buzelis in Game 1. Playing with a whole new team and serving as a bona fide core piece, however, may have been motivation enough.

Buzelis talked repeatedly this summer about ramping up his physicality and attacking the basket more consistently. He did that effortlessly through the first quarter. The forward had a pair of smooth drives, using his fluid athleticism to switch hands mid-air and finish high over the defender.

Buzelis' third drive didn't find the bottom of the net, but it was enough to crash the defense and allow Jalen Smith to fly in for a putback flush. Soon after, he would find himself stuck in the middle of the paint, only to quickly shuffle on his pivot foot for an underhand layup.

Buzelis would go on to finish the first half with 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting from the field. All but two of those points came in his active first frame. While it may not have been the prettiest half of basketball, it should be enough to give Bulls fans confidence that Buzelis is ready for his increased workload.

Oh Yeah ... It's a Rebuild

During the Chicago Bulls' first stoppage, Norman Powell and Buddy Hield could be seen rallying the troops. It's likely something that will happen plenty throughout the early portion of the season, as the Bulls' young core leans on their select few vets.

The inexperience showed early. While the first unit did enough to keep things tight with the Suns' more experienced starting five, rookie Caleb Wilson was quiet for much of the first 12 minutes. Then, Tiago Splitter's bench mob did a whole lot of nothing.

To be sure, Chicago was shorthanded. Not only were they missing both Nic Claxton and Zach Collins in the frontcourt, but Tre Jones and Jaylin Sellers were ruled out shortly before game time. Still, this meant an opportunity for the Bulls' youth to shine. Let's just say they did the opposite during the first half.

Two-way big man Tobe Awaka came in and quickly picked up four fouls. Dailyn Swain left the first half with three of his own, which included an over-and-back. The Bulls had double-digit turnovers in the first half alone. The Suns were playing with some very active hands, and it had a new-look Bulls team very out of sorts.

At the end of the day, it was pretty night and day when the Bulls had their starting group in vs. when they shook things up. Will this change when they are healthier? Absolutely, and more reps will also help. But it felt like an immediate reminder that things will be very up and down this season with such a young and rather makeshift roster.

With that said, everyone who touched the floor tonight deserves credit for playing physically (yes, even Noa Essengue). This has been a point of emphasis for Tiago Splitter during training camp, and you could tell. Now, it did lead to plenty of sloppy fouls, but it also played a real part in keeping the game tight.

The Bulls finished the night with 32 free throws, draining 28. They were plenty active on the glass, as well. They finished with 12 offensive rebounds that generated 11 second=chance points.

Who Were the Odd Men Out?

It may only be Game 1, but it was always going to be interesting to see who Tiago Splitter went to first off the bench. Not only could this be a sign of trust, but it might be an early indication of who is struggling to make an impression in training camp.

First off the bench was Buddy Hield, followed by big man replacement Tobe Awaka. Dailyn Swain would soon follow as the backup lead guard before Isaac Okoro stepped in. Leonard Miller, who started to show real strides at the end of last season, eventually came in as the 10th man.

In other words, Noa Essengue and Patrick Williams were the odd men out. They didn't make their appearance until midway through the third quarter. It makes sense for the former, who remains the youngest player on the team. As for Williams, it might be a rather sobering reality check.

For what it's worth, it also feels worth mentioning in this section that Josh Giddey didn't toss up his first field goal attempt until there was 1:44 on the clock in the second quarter. He was setting up his fair share of offense, but it was hard not to notice as this offense tries to establish some kind of scoring hierarchy.

Four Player Grades

Oct 7, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) goes up for a shot against Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matas Buzelis – B

Stats: 15 PTS (6-15 FG, 0-6 3PT), 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK

As far as preseason basketball goes, Chicago Bulls fans shouldn't need to see much else from Matas Buzelis in Game 1. He looked very much like the same confident scorer he was at the end of last year. The only problem? He went 0-6 from deep.

Dailyn Swain – B

Stats: 10 PTS (3-3 FG), 6 AST, 2 STL

All things considered, it ended up being a pretty strong night for Dailyn Swain. While he looked a little uncomfortable at times leading the offense, he was opportunistic with his own scoring, This included forcing his way to the free throw line for a perfect 4-4 outing. Believe it or not, Swain finished with a team-high +6.

Jalen Smith – B

Stats: 13 PTS (5-8 FG), 8 REB, 2 STL

Jalen Smith is trying to prove to his new head coach that he deserves a big spot in the rotation. With Nic Claxton in town and Zach Collins re-signed, his playing time isn't guaranteed. His performance tonight should have earned him some trust, however. The big man continued to look like one of the Bulls' more versatile guys, providing some infectious two-way energy.

Caleb Wilson – C+

Stats: 15 PTS (6-15 FG, 0-4 3PT), 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL

Look, it's his first-ever game against a real NBA team. While many fans in the building were likely hoping for some more fireworks, they still got to see flashes of what the rookie can do. He hit an impressive turnaround mid-range jumper for his first preseason bucket, had a nice fastbreak slam, and forced his way to the charity stripe a couple of times. The Suns were playing him physically, and adjusting will continue to be a learning process.





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