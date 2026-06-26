Caleb Wilson Sounded Like the Star the Bulls Need in First Presser

When Caleb Wilson smiles, he looks his age.

The 19-year-old belongs to the "babyface" club and is held up by a long and lanky six-foot-ten frame. It's a reminder that – despite his Top 4 selection and new million-dollar payday – he's a teenager with years of both personal and physical development ahead.

Then, Caleb Wilson opens his mouth. Close your eyes, and you'd think he was a 19-year vet with ten All-Star nods under his belt.

Not only does Wilson come off as shockingly mature and well-spoken for his age, but he also presents himself as the most confident guy in the room. This has long been part of the appeal for Wilson, who plays like an athletic freak and true enforcer on the court. Nevertheless, this was the first time that Bulls fans got a real look at how Wilson's brain functions, and I think it's safe to say they were not disappointed.

Wilson oozed so much confidence during his conversation with reporters on Friday that a puddle might as well have formed below him. To be sure, he never once failed to mention all the hard work on the horizon, but Wilson couldn't have sounded more prepared to attack that head-on.

“Striving to be the greatest ever, it is a bold thing to say, but that’s what I’m striving for. I’m not striving to be an average or mediocre player, and if I tell you that or anyone that, that wouldn’t be good either," Wilson said. "I’m striving to be the best player to ever play the game, and I’ve been doing that for a long time. I’m just going to keep doing that, and if I reach that goal, great. And, if I don’t, at least I know I tried.”

Sometimes, you can read straight through a player's high expectations. They say they want to be the best because that's what you're supposed to say. It's what Kobe and Michael taught them. It's what looks best in a headline. But Wilson's conviction felt genuine.

There was a deadpan look in his eyes, as well as not a single stumble when asked to double down.

“I just love the game," Wilson said. "I have a lot of fun with it. But I want to be legendary. I want to be remembered when I’m finished playing the game. That’s kind of what pushes me every day.”

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

So, it shouldn't be a surprise that Wilson immediately set the bar high, right? The forward was asked about his looming Year 1 and what he plans to accomplish. He didn't simply say he hoped to walk away with the Rookie of the Year trophy, but rather attempted to manifest it.

“I expect to have rookie of the year," Wilson said. "I’m going to work hard and do whatever it takes. I feel like the team is really good for me and how I envision to play. And I know I’m a hard worker. Whatever I need to fix and work on during the season and before the season, I’m going to do it so I can be a great player.”

It's a bold proclamation, especially considering this is one of the deepest draft classes in years. AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer will likely enter the year with better odds to hoist the trophy. Heck, players on potential winning teams like Keaton Wagler and Kingston Flemings could also put up a convincing argument.

If one thing is for sure, however, it's that Wilson isn't worried about the competition. He made clear to everyone at the Advocate Center on Friday that he views himself as the top rookie. In fact, when asked about consistently being ranked behind the Top 3 in this year's draft, you could practically see the chip on his shoulder.

“I played all of them, though. And you know what happened when I played them," Wilson said of his college days. "It doesn't really matter. I don’t care about the media. I’m a competitor, and I get to play them in Summer League, too. So whatever needs to be done to prove that I’m on the same level or I’m better, we’ll do it.”

Wilson's right. Shortly after his opening presser came to an end, the Bulls revealed their official Summer League schedule. Wilson will get a chance to immediately make a statement, playing Cameron Boozer and the Memphis Grizzlies. Who will be up next? Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantrsa. That's what you call savvy scheduling by the NBA league office.

You’re newest Chicago Bulls.



Future starts now … pic.twitter.com/k5SmGo1OwK — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) June 26, 2026

Regardless of what happens over the next couple of weeks, it's only going to be Step 1 in Wilson's journey to reaching his own bar. The process of becoming a true NBA star will be tireless and tough. And the process of bringing the Chicago Bulls franchise back to relevancy might be even tougher.

You do have to admire Wilson's unwavering belief, though, especially as the Bulls embark on a more traditional rebuild. Every franchise needs someone in the building with a nearly irrational level of faith, and Wilson undoubtedly checks that box. Can he now get others to check it, too?

“I feel like we have the things we need to be a great team. I know I’ll step in and be a leader, lead by example, and make sure I get this city back to where it was," Wilson said. "I’m really excited for the opportunity, and I feel like we have a great group of guys around us to make it happen. I’m excited to get to work, honestly. It’s time to go.”

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