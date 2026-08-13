Chicago Bulls Schedule: The 10 Most Important Games in 2026-27

The Chicago Bulls 2026-27 scheduled has arrived.

All things considered, expectations for the win-loss column aren't all that high this season. A complete front office overhaul and a change in head coach have led to the organization finally embracing a rebuild. Of course, this new era is expected to be headlined by Caleb Wilson, whom the Bulls snagged thanks to some lottery luck at No. 4 overall.

Fellow rookie Dailyn Swain and ever-improving third-year forward Matas Buzelis will also demand plenty of attention, however. Throw in Josh Giddey, a recent All-Star in Norman Powell, and a true protector in Nic Claxton, and the Bulls at least have the makings of a fun team.

Indeed, there will still be plenty of reasons to tune into this upcoming 82-game slate as excitement for the future builds in Chicago. With that in mind, let's go over the 10 best games on the freshly released schedule!

You can find the full schedule below. Keep in mind that only 80 games are currently scheduled to make room for the NBA Cup. Two additional games, assuming the Bulls do not advance, will be added to the schedule in mid-December.

10 Best Chicago Bulls Games This Season

Apr 3, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) warms up prior to the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

October 21 – @ Toronto (Season Opener)

It's obvious, but it's necessary. The season opener has to top this list, as it will be Chicago Bulls fans' first look at this new and young squad. It will also immediately give the organization a tough challenge, as the Raptors are expected to climb their way up the East standings this season.

Speaking of which, will this also be Kawhi Leonard's first game back in Toronto? The trade with the Clippers is currently held up due to the NBA's ongoing investigation, but many are still hopeful that it will be agreed upon before opening night. If so, this could be an even ruder awakening for the Bulls.

For what it's worth, I also expect this current Bulls team to play somewhat similar to what we've seen from the Raptors in recent years. They are filled with long wings and are now led by a head coach who is all about toughness and attacking the rim. This could end up being a pretty bruising opener.

Oct. 24 – vs. Washington Wizards (Home Opener)

Look, if the season opener is on here, you know we have to roll with the home opener.

Chicago Bulls fans will get their first look at new cornerstone Caleb Wilson four days into the regular season. The game will pit them against a potentially rejuvenated Washington Wizards squad. The Bulls have had their number in recent years ... as has everyone in the East. But Trae Young and Anthony Davis are looking to change that alongside the Wizards' young nucleus.

Speaking of which, this will be Wilson's first opportunity to face off against No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa. The two were scheduled to meet in Las Vegas, but the Wizards shut down Dybantsa early. Wilson was too happy about that.

For what it's worth, this game will also mark Chicago's first back-to-back set of the year, as they will be in Milwaukee the night before. Will this young team look fresh or thrown off?

November 4 – @ New York Knicks

The Chicago Bulls will actually have played the New York Knicks once before this game at Madison Square Garden. Regardless, this feels like the one worth circling.

Facing off against the defending champs on their home court? Never easy. Doing it when you're one of the youngest teams in the league and that home court is Madison Freakin' Square Freakin' Garden? Talk about an uphill battle! Even if the Bulls feel destined to lose this one already, it feels like one worth circling on the calendar.

November 8 – vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Like with the New York Knicks, this actually will not be the first time the Chicago Bulls see the star-studded Philadelphia 76ers. They will travel into enemy territory a week prior in what will be the middle of a three-game road trip.

Regardless, we'd be silly not to factor in the Chicago fans when making this list, and you can bet your bottom dollar this will be a sold-out game. LeBron James and Jaylen Brown at the United Center? Count me in ... especially since Caleb Wilson is bound to look like the second coming of MJ and embarrass them!

December 1 – vs. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are popping up a second time, but not because they are the reigning champs. This is currently scheduled to be the Chicago Bulls' first national television game, and it will be at the United Center! Even more noteworthy, it will represent their first game on NBC since the return of the iconic partnership with the NBA last season.

The Bulls appeared on Peacock a couple of times in 2025-26, but this is a whole different animal! Expect plenty of Michael Jordan flashbacks during the broadcast.

December 16 – vs. Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen returning to the United Center – how could you miss it!?

In all seriousness, this classic rivalry might be restored this season. Darryn Peterson is another Top 2 selection that Caleb Wilson wasn't able to face in Summer League. He has been very vocal about wanting to prove he is the best player in this draft class, and this will be another opportunity to do just that in front of his home crowd.

December 21 – at Miami Heat

The Norman Powell Revenge Game!

As professional as the reigning All-Star is, it likely doesn't feel great that the organization let him walk this summer. They could be one of the East's best squads with the addition of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Meanwhile, Powell is now helping guide the ship on a rebuilding team. To be sure, he chose that situation and seems happy to be in Chicago. But a night like this is bound to come with a little extra motivation.

Plus, this will be the Bulls' first mini-series of the year. They will face Miami twice on the road in the span of three days. This usually turns into a fascinating coaches' duel, so let's see how Tiago Splitter can match up with the legendary Erik Spoelstra.

January 14 – vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Will the Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball duo work out? Who the heck knows ... but it will undoubtedly pack seats. This game should make for an awesome atmosphere at the United Center, as well as a fascinating matchup for this Bulls squad.

They really lack the kind of backcourt defense to keep these two guards in check. How will they game plan? More importantly, can their wings take advantage of the absence of both Naz Reid and Julius Randle?

This will also be Ayo Dosunmu's first time returning to the United Center. Expect a tribute video!

February 14 – at Portland Trail Blazers

A Valentine's Day matchup? Check! A Super Bowl appetizer? Check! A head coach revenge game? Check!

This will be Tiago Splitter's first time returning to Portland since the organization failed to lock him down as their next head coach. I'm sure he will be cordial, but he hasn't necessarily appeared thrilled at times with how things ended. He'll want this one.

March 13 – vs. Memphis Grizzlies

You already know what I'm going to say. One of the few lottery picks that Caleb Wilson was able to battle in Las Vegas was Cameron Boozer, and it made for an incredible game. The Bulls' rookie rose to the occasion with seven three-pointers and 35 points. Alas, Boozer still walked away with a well-rounded performance of his own and a one-point victory.

These two forwards have a lot of differences in their game, which could make any time they meet up must-watch TV.

Full Chicago Bulls 2026-27 Schedule

Chicago Bulls 2026-27 Schedule | via NBA Communications

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