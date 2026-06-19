Chicago Bulls Mock Draft: Adding Size & Shooting with All Four Picks

If all goes according to plan next week, the Chicago Bulls will have four new players on their roster for the 2026-27 campaign.

New lead executive Bryson Graham is currently the only executive to own two picks in the Top 15 of the draft. Then, thanks to the last regime's trade deadline maneuvers, he will also have two selections in the second round at No. 38 and No. 56.

In the lead-up to the big day, we might as well roll out some Bulls-specific mock drafts. For our first stab at things, I have the Bulls immediately solving their frontcourt problems before doubling down on their new hard-nosed identity under Tiago Splitter with the later picks.

Let me know what you think!

No. 4 – Caleb Wilson, F

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Injured North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson looks on during warm-ups prior to a game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

We're going chalk here at No. 4.

While there has recently been some buzz about what could happen at No. 1, it feels like most scenarios end with Caleb Wilson being the last of the Top 4 remaining. And the Chicago Bulls are going to be perfectly happy with that!

The UNC forward has arguably the highest ceiling in the draft thanks to his jaw-dropping athleticism. He would instantly give Bryson Graham a dynamic two-way force to build around, one who offers an endless supply of energy and an infectious personality.

Are there some questions about Wilson's ability to consistently create his own offense? Sure, but he's shown enough flashes to make you believe he can get there. Even his three-point jump shot left many impressed at the combine.

At the end of the day, as long as the Bulls don't get cute and snag one of these projected Top 4 picks, they are going to have their most highly-touted prospect in the building since Derrick Rose.

No. 15 – Hannes Steinbach, C

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) and Southern California Trojans guard Jordan Marsh (7) go for the ball during the overtime at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Some Bulls fans may be surprised if the organization goes in this direction, but should they be?

Not only has frontcourt depth been a problem for the Bulls for years, but they currently lack a center of the future. Hannes Steinbach has largely been considered the second-best five on the board behind Michigan's Aday Mara. Do I think Bryson Graham might prefer to go with a backcourt player here? Potentially, but what if one of the guards doesn't slide? What if Steinbach is simply the most talented player left on his board?

There is a lot to like about Steinbach's game. He is arguably the best rebounder in this class, both offensively and defensively. He's physical in the post, surprisingly light on his feet in transition, and someone who has flashed the ability to stretch the floor efficiently.

Look, he wouldn't be the most exciting pick at No. 15, but there is a very real chance he proves to be the right one. Steinbach could step on an NBA court tomorrow and hold his own. Plus, I can't shake the idea that new head coach Tiago Splitter may be drawn to him!

No. 38 – Ryan Conwell, SG

Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) defends Louisville guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the first half of NCAA Tournament Second Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Passing on a guard with each of their first two picks, I have Bryson Graham going with a college vet in the early second round. Ryan Conwell just wrapped up an impressive senior season at Louisville after making stops at three different schools. He averaged 18.8 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Cardinals, leading them into the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Conwell is another one of those guys with a high motor on both ends and a pure love of the game. He does stand undersized at just six-foot-two, but he offers a pretty intriguing wingspan at six-foot-seven that undoubtedly helps him defensively.

What stands out most about Conwell, however, is his jumper. While his three-point efficiency trended in the wrong direction this past season (34.2%), it came on an absurd 9+ attempts from deep a night. He also arrived at Louisville having shot upwards of 40.0% on high volume.

Conwell isn't a particularly savvy handler nor an expert passer, which will limit how much you want to put the ball in his hands. However, the effort and jump shot make him an intriguing pick-up for a young Bulls team trying to build an identity. Especially when thinking about which kind of guards can play alongside Josh Giddey, it's hard not to like Conwell's fit.

No. 56 – Tobi Lawal, PF

Feb 21, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Tobi Lawal (1) goes up for a dunk against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

At No. 56, you're simply taking a home run swing on a player you'll likely give a two-way contract. So, may I offer up Tobi Lawal?

The Virginia Tech forward is incredibly fun and incredibly raw. He had 45.5 inches vertical at the NBA Draft Combine, which was BY FAR the highest of any player. In other words, we're talking about an absurdly springy athlete who could become a dynamic lob threat at the next level.

As for the rest of his game ... well ... it's a wild card. He has a really solid size at six-foot-eight with a 200+ pound frame. He averaged 12.2 points with 8.5 rebounds during his senior season with the Hokies, and he did so while shooting 54.2 percent from the field. Lawal can finish through contact well and isn't at all afraid to play physical. We need to look no further than his 5.1 trips to the free throw line a night to see that.

Can he shoot? Not really. Can he pass? Negative. Is he a good defender? Maybe. But who cares! If the whole point at No. 56 is to take someone with upside, you might as well take a chance on one of the most athletic players in the draft.

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