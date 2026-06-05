Caleb Wilson Sounds Ready to Reshape the Bulls: "I'm Going to Bring It Back"

The most likely situation on June 23rd is that Caleb Wilson is donning a Chicago Bulls hat. And it sounds like he would be perfectly happy with that.

The 2026 NBA Draft has been seen as a four-player race for months. It's why the stroke of luck last month felt like a particularly huge deal for a Bulls organization that decided to start fresh. They will now have an opportunity to add a potential superstar-level piece, as AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson are all seen as having franchise-altering ceilings.

Best of all, new lead executive Bryson Graham shouldn't even have to stress about which of those four players to go with. The benefit of sitting at No. 4 this year is that the decision will be made for you. Do most believe that will lead to Wilson being the player still on the board? Sure, but if it turns out to be Boozer, you happily accept and move on.

Nevertheless, appearing on ESPN's NBA Today this week, Chicago-native Iman Shumpert couldn't help but ask Wilson about the possibility of ending up in his hometown. The forward was quick to let out a smile, immediately accepting the challenge that would come with joining the rebuilding franchise.

"I'm a winner. I'm going to change that culture. I'm going to bring it back to what it was, for sure. It's a great pipeline – North Carolina to Chicago. Keep it going," Wilson said.

Caleb Wilson Sounds Ready to be a Bull

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

For what it's worth, this isn't the first time that Caleb Wilson has acted excited about the idea of heading to Chicago. He brought up the obvious Jordan connection at the combine, even saying that he tries to mimic his uber-competitive personality. He was also quick to mention Graham's SLAP acronym during his media availability, insisting that he easily fits the mold.

Of course, every prospect is going to essentially gush about every team. But there is something about the way Wilson has talked about Chicago that makes it seem like he's genuinely hoping the dice roll in that direction. Even if it's just psyching himself up for the most likely outcome, you'd much rather have Wilson already speaking like an advocate for the franchise than the alternative.

It really does speak to his mental make-up and the motivation he already feels coming into the league. Whomever the Bulls draft is going to have to understand that this is a process. An entirely new culture is going to have to be established, and the No. 4 pick is going to have to be one of the players who helps establish it.

There was already a lot to like about Wilson's potential. But the fact that he also sounds ready to fully embrace that challenge is just another reason why he could be a home run pick.

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