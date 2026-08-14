Chicago Bulls Schedule Notes: National TV Games, How Many Back-to-Backs? More

I can hear the shoes squeaking now!

The NBA finally revealed its full schedule for the 2026-27 season. The Chicago Bulls will begin their rebuilding campaign with two straight games on the road before a home opener against the Washington Wizards. Speaking of which, we've already mapped out the ten most important games on the schedule!

There is plenty more to dig into with the 80-game slate (two will be added following the NBA Cup group stage), so let's go over some important tidbits like national TV games, back-to-backs, revenge outings, and more!

More On Chicago Bulls 2026-27 Schedule ...

Nov 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3)and guard Tre Jones (30) celebrate team's win against the Philadelphia 76ers at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

• The Chicago Bulls preseason will begin on Oct. 7. They will play five games, which will include three at the United Center. Their final exhibition will be on Oct. 16, giving them four full days off before a season-opener on the road.

• The Bulls will start the season with back-to-back road games for the second time in three seasons. They will also have six of their first eight games on the road, which is their most since the shortened lockout season of 2011-12.

• As of now, the Bulls are scheduled to have THREE nationally televised games: December 1 at home against the Knicks (NBC), January 14 at the Pacers (Peacock), and January 14 at the Nets (ESPN). They have no games on Amazon Prime for the time being. Their matchup on NBC will also be their first since the network rejoined the NBA universe one season ago.

• The Bulls will hold 15 back-to-backs in 2026-27. Their first will be just a game into the year, as they will have the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards on two consecutive nights following their season opener against the Raptors. The battle with the Wizards will also serve as the Bulls' home opener.

• The longest home stretch of games will be in early March. Chicago will host six consecutive games at the United Center, starting with Charlotte on the 6th and finishing with Orlando on the 15th.

• As for the Bulls' longest road trip, they will have four different stretches of four straight-away games. All things considered, they lucked out by avoiding a five-game stretch as they had near the end of last season. With that said, there are multiple instances where these four game road trips are only followed by one home game before Chicago is back on the road.

• The Bulls will begin the NBA Cup on Oct. 30 with a trip to Boston. They will face the Hawks (home), Wizards (home), and Hornets (away) in the remainder of Group Play. Chicago has never advanced out of the first round.

• There will be only two mini-series on this season's schedule. The first will have the Bulls playing two consecutive games against the new-look Miami Heat on December 21 and 23. Their second set will be against the Toronto Raptors, who will be at the United Center on January 17 before the two teams fly to Canada for a home-and-home on January 19.

• Ayo Dosunmu will return to the United Center for the first time since he was traded on January 14, 2027. Both Coby White and Nikola Vucevic made an appearance in Chicago following their trade deadline move last season.

• Tiago Splitter will have his revenge game against the Portland Trail Blazers on February 14, 2027. This will also be the same day as the Super Bowl, which is likely why the Bulls are scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. CT tip-off.

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