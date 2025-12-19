Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers – Starting Lineups, Injury Report, How to Watch

The Chicago Bulls are set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena for the second time in three days.

Meeting on Wednesday night at the United Center, the Bulls shocked fans with a 127-111 win over the reigning No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. To be sure, the Cavs came into the evening 3-6 in their previous nine games, but the victory still proved to be an unexpectedly dominant showing from a struggling Bulls team.

Billy Donovan's squad looked a lot more like their early-season self, beating the Cavaliers with fastbreak buckets and constant ball movement. They ended the night by having the advantage in nearly every hustle stat, including second-chance points.

Cleveland has been particularly strong in that department to begin the year, gobbling up the 7th-most offensive rebounds per game. Still, the Bulls were able to limit them to only 6 points off their own misses. Can they find similar success tonight against Jarrett Allen and Company?

For more on what went right for the Bulls earlier this week, and how they can repeat it, be sure to check out our matchup notes!

How to Watch

Who: Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls

Where: Rocket Arena

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Coby White

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Nikola Vucevic

Cleveland Cavaliers

1. Darius Garland

2. Lonzo Ball

3. De'Andre Hunter

4. Dean Wade

5. Jarrett Allen

Injury News

Shortly before tip-off, the Chicago Bulls confirmed that Ayo Dosunmu is good to go. The guard has missed the previous three games with two thumb injuries. In the thick of a career season and serving as the second unit's top scorer, there is no question that his return is a welcome sight for a Bulls team trying to get back on track.

Particularly when we consider that Cleveland has struggled all year to rack up bench points, Dosunmu's return feels significant. He will only bolster a reserve unit that gave Chicago a +11 advantage in bench points during Wednesday's contest.

Tre Jones' status was also up in the air this evening after a huge performance earlier this week. His 11 points and 11 assists led to a +20 showing against Cleveland. The Bulls listed him on the injury report as dealing with hamstring tightness, but he will also have the green light.

K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network did note, however, that both Dosunmu and Jones will be on a restriction of 24 minutes.

The biggest injury news comes from the Cavaliers. They will officially be without Donovan Mitchell, who will sit out due to illness. The guard has been known to hurt the Bulls and is fresh off a 32-point outburst in their previous matchup. With Chicago fully healthy for the first time this season, they now have a huge opportunity to pick up their first winning streak since mid-November.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Ayo Dosunmu – AVAILABLE (thumb)

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

Donovan Mitchell – OUT (illness)

Craig Porter Jr. – OUT (illness)

Evan Mobley – OUT (calf)

Sam Merril – OUT (hand)

Larry Nance Jr. – OUT (calf)