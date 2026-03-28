Chicago Bulls at Memphis Grizzlies (7:00 CT) – Prediction, Lineups, Injury Report
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Talk about a marquee matchup!
One night after the Chicago Bulls were officially eliminated from postseason contention, the team is set to face off against the equally miserable Memphis Grizzlies. Previously in a tight tank race for the 8th spot in the lottery order, the Bulls threw away their chance at the spot in their first meeting with Memphis earlier this month. They instead opted to keep their postseason hopes alive and beat up on the banged-up squad, and it's helped the Grizzlies move even further up the lottery ladder.
As for Chicago, the question now is whether they will finally prioritize their positioning with the playoff dream dead. They still have a chance at seeing their odds shrink if the Milwaukee Bucks manage to lose more games down the stretch. Perhaps their long injury list – which includes essentially every one of their big men – suggests they are finally thinking a little more about draft day.
Nevertheless, the Bulls still project to have more serviceable talent on the floor for this evening. Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis are more than capable of carrying this team to victory tonight, and I do expect to see them do just that.
Prediction: The Chicago Bulls reach the 30-win mark
How to Watch
Who: Chicago Bulls (29-44) at Memphis Grizzlies (24-49)
Where: FedEx Forum
When: 7:00 PM CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network
Projected Starting Lineups
Chicago Bulls
1. Josh Giddey
2. Tre Jones
3. Isaac Okoro
4. Matas Buzelis
5. Patrick Williams
Memphis Grizzlies
1. Javon Small
2. Cedric Coward
3. GG Jackson II
4. Oliver-Maxence Prosper
5. Taylor Hendricks
Injury Report
The Chicago Bulls will have to play extremely small tonight. Both Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele will sit, while Jalen Smith was ruled out for the season earlier this week. With that being the case, expect to see A LOT of second round rookie Lachlan Olbrich tonight, as well as Patrick Williams potentially getting the start at the five.
Chicago Bulls
Nick Richards – OUT (elbow)
Guerschon Yabusele – OUT (ankle)
Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)
Jalen Smith – OUT FOR SEASON (calf)
Jaden Ivey – OUT FOR SEASON (knee)
Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (wrist)
Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)
Memphis Grizzlies
Walter Clayton Jr. – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Taylor Hendricks – QUESTIONABLE (thumb)
Jahmai Mashack – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Taj Gibson – DOUBTFUL (foot)
Cam Spencer – DOUBTFUL (back)
Ja Morant – OUT (elbow)
Scotty Pippen Jr. – OUT (toe)
Jaylen Wells – OUT (toe)
Santi Aldama – OUT (ankle)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – OUT (finger)
Brandon Clark – OUT (calf)
Zach Edey – OUT (ankle)
Ty Jerome – OUT (ankle)
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Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.Follow Schuster_Elias