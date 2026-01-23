Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

The last time the Chicago Bulls faced the Minnesota Timberwolves, things took a turn for the worst.

Coby White was forced to leave the game in the first half due to calf tightness. Then, minutes into the third quarter, Josh Giddey waved to the bench for a sub due to a hamstring strain. While White was able to return only a couple of games later, Giddey remained stuck in street clothes for the next 11 games.

In fact, tonight marks the first time the Bulls' lead guard will suit up in 2026, and they are sure hoping he can help them stay on a winning track. The Bulls picked up their first win streak since January 1 on Tuesday night. They surprisingly took down a red-hot Clippers team that had rattled off six straight wins. Can they keep the good vibes going against a Timberwolves squad that has been the exact opposite and has lost three straight?

For what it's worth, long-range shooting has been working in the Bulls' favor over the last few games. They drained 20 triples against the Brooklyn Nets before tying their franchise-high with 25 against the Clippers. With that said, few teams drain the three as efficiently as the Timberwolves. They have shot 37.2 percent this season, which ranks fourth-highest in the NBA. The Bulls were reminded of just how many adequate shooters they have in their last meeting, as Naz Reid came in off the bench and went 6-10 from behind the arc.

Nevertheless, this is a Timberwolves team that can make the Bulls' weak defense pay all over the floor. Anthony Edwards is one of the most dynamic three-level scorers in the game, while their size at the wing can stack up trips to the free throw line. The Bulls are going to have to be on their A-game offensively to keep up. Good thing Giddey is back!

Who: Chicago Bulls (21-22) at Minnesota Timberwolves (27-17)

Where: Target Center

When: 7:00 P.M. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Coby White

2. Isaac Okoro

3. Matas Buzelis

4. Jalen Smith

5. Nikola Vucevic

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. Donte DiVincenzo

2. Anthony Edwards

3. Jaden McDaniels

4. Julius Randle

5. Rudy Gobert

Injury News

Dec 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A trainer helps Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) off the court during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

As mentioned above, the Chicago Bulls will officially welcome back Josh Giddey. The guard has played the best basketball of his career this season, averaging 19.4 points, 9.0 assists, and 8.9 rebounds per game. Having him back in the lineup tonight should help push the Bulls' tempo back in the right direction. We have seen their pace of play fluctuate quite a lot without his playmaking in the lineup over the last couple of weeks.

On the other side of the ball, the Minnesota Timberwolves came into the day with Julius Randle listed as questionable. The forward has appeared in all 44 games this season but is currently dealing with foot soreness.

Josh Giddey – AVAILABLE (hamstring)

Patrick Williams – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Zach Collins – OUT (toe)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Julius Randle – AVAILABLE (foot)

Terrence Shannon Jr. – OUT (adductor)