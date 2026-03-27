Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder (7:00 CT) – Prediction, Lineups, Injury Report

One game after allowing 157 regulation points to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Chicago Bulls will face off against the best team in the NBA. What could go wrong?

To be honest, there isn't much to say about this one. A win would feel like a downright miracle for this ragtag Bulls team, especially when we consider that OKC has finally regained full health in recent weeks. They are 9-1 in their last ten games and have continued to hold easily the best net rating in the NBA.

Is it possible they come in a little too nonchalant and let the Bulls hang around? I suppose. We did see the Houston Rockets do something similar earlier this week. But a Thunder team without SGA, Jalen Williams, and Isaiah Hartenstein already beat the Bulls by nearly double-digits earlier this month.

The talent gap just feels too extreme, particularly when we consider the assets they have defensively. They force nearly 17.0 turnovers a night, which is bad news for a Bulls squad that has averaged the second most since the trade deadline.

Prediction: This doesn't end well for the Bulls ...

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (29-43) at Oklahoma City Thunder (57-16)

Where: Paycom Center

When: 7:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Tre Jones

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Jalen Smith

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

2. Luguentz Dort

3. Jalen Williams

4. Chet Holmgren

5. Isaiah Hartenstein

Injury Report

Mar 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nick Richards (13) defends against Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls could come into this evening's meeting with the Thunder extremely undermanned in the frontcourt. Not only was Jalen Smith ruled out for the remainder of the season this week, but both Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele are currently listed as questionable.

To be sure, this team's rim protection was already suspect, but there is no question that things could be even worse with Lachlan Olbrich serving as the only true center available. OKC records the fourth-most drives per game and has arguably the NBA's most prolific downhill scorer in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Not great!

Chicago Bulls

Rob Dillingham – PROBABLE (patella)

Isaac Okoro – PROBABLE (knee)

Nick Richards – QUESTIONABLE (elbow)

Guerschon Yabusele – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

Anfernee Simons – DOUBTFUL (wrist)

Jalen Smith – OUT FOR SEASON (calf)

Jaden Ivey – OUT FOR SEASON (knee)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (wrist)

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Thomas Sorber – OUT FOR SEASON (ACL)

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