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Chicago Bulls at Oklahoma City Thunder (7:00 CT) – Prediction, Lineups, Injury Report

If the Chicago Bulls lose tonight, they will officially be eliminated from postseason contention.
Elias Schuster|
Mar 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) defends against Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) defends against Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

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Chicago Bulls

One game after allowing 157 regulation points to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Chicago Bulls will face off against the best team in the NBA. What could go wrong?

To be honest, there isn't much to say about this one. A win would feel like a downright miracle for this ragtag Bulls team, especially when we consider that OKC has finally regained full health in recent weeks. They are 9-1 in their last ten games and have continued to hold easily the best net rating in the NBA.

Is it possible they come in a little too nonchalant and let the Bulls hang around? I suppose. We did see the Houston Rockets do something similar earlier this week. But a Thunder team without SGA, Jalen Williams, and Isaiah Hartenstein already beat the Bulls by nearly double-digits earlier this month.

The talent gap just feels too extreme, particularly when we consider the assets they have defensively. They force nearly 17.0 turnovers a night, which is bad news for a Bulls squad that has averaged the second most since the trade deadline.

Prediction: This doesn't end well for the Bulls ...

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (29-43) at Oklahoma City Thunder (57-16)
Where: Paycom Center
When: 7:00 PM CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey
2. Tre Jones
3. Isaac Okoro
4. Matas Buzelis
5. Jalen Smith

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
2. Luguentz Dort
3. Jalen Williams
4. Chet Holmgren
5. Isaiah Hartenstein

Injury Report

Nick Richards of the Chicago Bulls
Mar 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nick Richards (13) defends against Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls could come into this evening's meeting with the Thunder extremely undermanned in the frontcourt. Not only was Jalen Smith ruled out for the remainder of the season this week, but both Nick Richards and Guerschon Yabusele are currently listed as questionable.

To be sure, this team's rim protection was already suspect, but there is no question that things could be even worse with Lachlan Olbrich serving as the only true center available. OKC records the fourth-most drives per game and has arguably the NBA's most prolific downhill scorer in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Not great!

Chicago Bulls

Rob Dillingham – PROBABLE (patella)
Isaac Okoro – PROBABLE (knee)
Nick Richards – QUESTIONABLE (elbow)
Guerschon Yabusele – QUESTIONABLE (ankle)
Anfernee Simons – DOUBTFUL (wrist)
Jalen Smith – OUT FOR SEASON (calf)
Jaden Ivey – OUT FOR SEASON (knee)
Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON (wrist)
Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON (shoulder)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Thomas Sorber – OUT FOR SEASON (ACL)

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Elias Schuster
ELIAS SCHUSTER

Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.

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