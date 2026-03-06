Bulls News

Chicago Bulls at Phoenix Suns (8:00 CT) – Starting Lineups, Injury News, How to Watch

The Chicago Bulls will kick off a five-game road trip with a stop in Phoenix.
Elias Schuster|
Mar 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives against Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) during the second half at PHX Aena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Mar 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives against Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) during the second half at PHX Aena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Maybe the Chicago Bulls just need a vacation?

After going 1-6 during their seven-game home stretch, the new-look Bulls will now travel to warmer weather for a roughly two-week road trip. Their five-game Western Conference journey will start in Phoenix, where they will face off against a Suns squad that has exceeded all expectations this season.

The franchise rebuilt on the fly around franchise centerpiece Devin Booker, surrounding the sharpshooter with a scrappy supporting cast of high-energy defenders and talented shooters. The team holds a Top 10 defensive rating this season, as well as makes the sixth-highest number of threes per game. Their strong two-way game will certainly prove difficult for this banged-up Bulls team to stop.

For what it's worth, Phoenix has also proven to be Chicago's Achilles heel for years. You have to go all the way back to March of 2019 to find the last time the Bulls were able to pick up a victory against this Sun team. I'll save you the headache and choose not remind you who was on the team back then.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (25-37) at Phoenix Suns (35-26)
Where: Mortgage Matchup Center
When: 8:00 PM CT
Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Tre Jones
2. Collin Sexton
3. Isaac Okoro
4. Leonard Miller
5. Guerschon Yabusele

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. Cason Wallace
2. Isaiah Joe
3. Aaron Wiggins
4. Luguentz Dort
5. Chet Holmgren

Injury Report

Matas Buzelis of the Chicago Bulls
Feb 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) warms up before an NBA game against the New York Knicks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls will be without Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey tonight after both players tweaked their ankles against the Charlotte Hornets. For Buzelis, this will be only the third missed game of his NBA career. He had appeared in all 62 games of the 2025-26 campaign up until this point, recently taking over a significant offensive workload.

As for the Suns, they announced earlier on Thursday that they will now be without seven-footer Mark Williams for multiple weeks. The big man has a stress fracture in his foot after putting together a career year with the potentially playoff-bound team.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)
Jaden Ivey – OUT (knee)
Josh Giddey – OUT (ankle)
Matas Buzelis – OUT (ankle)
Jalen Smith – OUT (calf)
Patrick Williams – OUT (quad)
Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON
Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON

Phoenix Suns injury Report

Mark Williams – OUT (foot)
Dillon Brooks – OUT (hand)
Jordan Goodwin – OUT (calf)

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published | Modified
Elias Schuster
ELIAS SCHUSTER

Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago. A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay. He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.

Share on XFollow Schuster_Elias
Home/Gameday