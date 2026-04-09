Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards (6:00 CT) – Prediction, Lineups, Injury Report

The Chicago Bulls had their largest margin of victory on Tuesday night against the embarrassing Washington Wizards. They dished 35 assists on 45 made baskets and finished with 31 fastbreak points. Three different players also finished with 20+ points, which included Rob Dillingham's career-high 26 points on 9-15 shooting from the field.

The Bulls have too much pride to lose. And the Wizards do not have enough pride to play a single normal rotational player. Even if it does end up counterintuitive to their place in the standings, I have a very hard time believing the Bulls beat this G-League team.

Prediction: Chicago Bulls put their lottery odds in jeopardy with another "big" win

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls (30-48) at Washington Wizards (17-62)

Where: Capital One Arena

When: 6:00 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Tre Jones

2. Collin Sexton

3. Patrick Williams

4. Leonard Miller

5. Guerschon Yabusele

Washington Wizards

1. Bub Carrington

2. Will Riley

3. Anthony Gill

4. Leaky Black

5. Julian Reese

Injury News

Apr 1, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Kam Jones (7) defends against Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bulls will continue to be without their top offensive players on Thursday. In fact, both Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis were said to have stayed back in Chicago during the start of this road trip. While K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reported that Buzelis could at least join the team for their second meeting in D.C., the forward remains ruled out with an illness. All eyes will now be on his availability for tomorrow, as the Bulls play their final home game of the 2025-26 season.

Patrick Williams is one of the newest additions to the injury report with a thumb sprain, but he remains probable for tonight's contest. The forward had his best game of the season with so many players sidelined. Williams recorded 20 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals in Chicago's blowout victory. Can he keep it up and end the season on a strong note? Maybe all he needed was for AK to leave!

Collin Sexton – PROBABLE (finger)

Lachlan Olbrich – PROBABLE (foot)

Patrick Williams – PROBABLE (thumb)

Isaac Okoro – OUT (quad)

Matas Buzelis – OUT (illness)

Josh Giddey – OUT (hamstring)

Nick Richards – OUT (elbow)

Anfernee Simons – OUT (wrist)

Zach Collins – OUT FOR SEASON

Noa Essengue – OUT FOR SEASON

Jalen Smith – OUT FOR SEASON

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Tre Johnson – OUT (foot)

Bilal Coulibaly – OUT (ankle)

Trae Young – OUT (back)

Anthony Davis – OUT (finger)

Kyshawn George – OUT (elbow)

Alex Sarr – OUT (toe)

Tristan Vukevic – OUT (knee)

Cam Whitmore – OUT (shoulder)

D'Angelo Russell – OUT

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X for the latest news