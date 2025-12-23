The Chicago Bulls are on the verge of back-to-back sweeps.

Taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers in both meetings, the Bulls are looking to carry over their momentum from a stunning 152-150 victory in Atlanta. It was the highest-scoring game of the NBA season, and only the 16th time in league history that two teams managed to score 150+ points in regulation.

Chicago's offense has been firing on all cylinders over the last handful of games. With the return of its fully healthy bench, they have scored at least 127 points in each of their past three games, as well as dished out at least 34 assists. Even more impressive, the Bulls have shot at least 52.0 percent from the field in four of their last five games. Nobody in the NBA has been more efficient over this span.

Nonetheless, picking up their fourth straight isn't going to be easy. While the Hawks have struggled in recent weeks, they are also fresh off scoring 150+. They are one of the few teams in the NBA that can easily keep up with the fast-paced Bulls even when things are clicking.

A big reason for that is their three-point shooting. They shoot the 8th-highest clip in the NBA, and they also chuck up the 12th-most attempts a night. Atlanta drained 23 of their 47 attempts against Chicago, which marked their second-most made threes of the season.

Jalen Johnson and Trae Young also had very little problem finding the bottom of the net. The two combined for 71 points on 61.1 percent shooting from the field. Assuming the Bulls will not be on track to drop 152 points again, finding a way to keep these two in check will be key. Can Ayo Dosunmu clock a few more minutes on Young? Will Buzelis step up and help shut down Johnson? Chances are someone is going to have to step up defensively for the Bulls to pull this one off.

How to Watch

Who: Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks

Where: State Farm Arena

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network, Fanduel Sports Network Southeast

Projected Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

1. Josh Giddey

2. Coby White

3. Isaac Okoro

4. Matas Buzelis

5. Nikola Vucevic

Atlanta Hawks

1. Trae Young

2. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

3. Zacchaire Risacher

4. Jalen Johnson

5. Onyeka Okongwu

Injury News

Dec 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Isaac Okoro (35) and Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) fight for the ball during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

For the first time all season, the Chicago Bulls have an entirely clean injury report.

Coby White does not make an appearance despite entering the previous outing as questionable with an ankle injury. The guard has also dealt with issues calf issues for much of the season. Ayo Dosunmu and Jalen Smith are also off the list after coming into the Bulls' offensive explosion against the Hawks as probable.

Atlanta isn't as lucky. The Hawks continue to be without their big offseason acquisition, Kristaps Porzingis. His absence last game left the paint wide open for Chicago, who also managed to win the offensive rebounding battle. Dyson Daniels was ruled out ahead of tonight's game, as well. The team's starter and top perimeter defender is dealing with a hip injury.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

Clean!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Kristaps Porzingis– OUT (illness)

Dyson Daniels – OUT (hip)

Mouhamed Gueye – OUT (shoulder)