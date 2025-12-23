Chicago Bulls injury Update: A Rare Clean Slate, Hawks Missing Key Defender

It's a Christmas miracle!

Heading into their second consecutive matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, the Chicago Bulls have a completely clean injury report. Of course, this is in reference to their available players, as Noa Essengue has established a permanent spot on the list due to his season-ending shoulder surgery.

Considering all the injury trouble this group went through over the last few weeks, there is no question that today's report is a breath of fresh air. This is especially true when we consider the team is currently riding a much-needed winning streak. The newfound health has led to a much more familiar-looking Bulls team, as they have picked up three-straight wins behind some stellar offensive play. The team has averaged 138.3 points over the last three games, which is by far the most in the NBA.

The clean report also comes after a slight scare heading into Sunday afternoon's meeting with the Hawks. While Coby White did end up playing, the guard was downgraded to questionable that day due to an ankle injury. He went on to post 21 points and 5 assists in the team's 152-150 victory.

Ayo Dosunmu and Jalen Smith were both also on the report with their own bumps and bruises. Dosunmu was still listed for his multiple thumb injuries, while Smith was dealing with a quad contusion. Dosunmu played only 16 minutes against the Hawks, but he had his best game in weeks with 13 points on 6-10 shooting from the field. As for Smith, he continues to be featured in double-dig lineups and added 3 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists to the board in 13 minutes.

Speaking of big men, the Hawks will remain without Kristaps Porzingis, who continues to deal with an illness. The absence of the big man has left a rather large hole in the frontcourt, which the Bulls were able to take full advantage of on Sunday with 66 points in the paint. They also found plenty of success on the glass, winning the offensive rebounding battle 11-6.

The Hawks added two more names to their report, as well. Both Dyson Daniels and Mouhamed Gueye have been ruled out for Round 2. The absence of Daniels, in particular, feels significant. Despite the previous high-scoring affair, the guard remains one of the most talented perimeter defenders in the NBA. He is arguably the Hawks' best option to throw at Josh Giddey and Coby White. For what it's worth, Gueye also proved to be rather important on that end. The power forward led the team with 3 blocks in his 13 minutes.