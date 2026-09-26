INSTANT GRADE: Bulls Trade for Buddy Hield Days Before Training Camp

With only two days to go before Media Day, the Chicago Bulls have made a trade.

Bryson Graham, the organization's new executive vice president of basketball operations, decided to strike only his second deal since taking over the franchise. Guard Rob Dillingham will be headed to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield and cash considerations, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

All things considered, the transaction comes out of left field. The Bulls appeared done with their preseason moves, choosing to head into the 2026-27 season with development and evaluation as the priority. This latest transaction, however, suggests their desire to create a more immediately cohesive team around their talented young wings.

For what it's worth, Graham's first trade after inheriting the Bulls' franchise was to add big man Nic Claxton. He did so in a multi-team deal that resulted in him giving up nothing in return. In many ways, this deal follows a similar mold.

Hield will bring some significant veteran experience to a young locker room, hoping to fill a pretty obvious position of need. Chicago currently lacks shooting depth, and they will now add a player who has shot nearly 40.0 percent over his career on 7.2 attempts per game.

Bulls Add Buddy Hield Days Before Camp

Mar 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Buddy Hield (8) talks to Golden State Warriors forward Malevy Leons (33) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Chicago Bulls in full rebuild mode, there is an easy case to make that this was a questionable trade. Dillingham is only 21 years old and in his third season of NBA play. A former No. 8 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, he came over from the Minnesota Timberwolves at the 2025-26 trade deadline. More opportunity may be all he needs to come into his own.

Alas, he struggled to make much of an impression with more consistent playing time with the Bulls. It was unclear exactly how a new brain trust would perceive that, but it is clear that Bryson Graham and Company didn't view him as a viable part of their future plans.

Instead, the Bulls apparently believed that investing in a veteran shooting threat was the right move. And, yes, it is an investment. While the money isn't significant, Dillingham is owed $6.9 million this season with an $8.8 million player option for the 2027-28 season. Meanwhile, Hield is owed $9.7 million in 2026-27 and has a player option for $10.1 million in 2027-28. In other words, the Bulls do not control Hield's destiny, as they did wth Dillingham.

It's worth noting that Graham was with the Atlanta Hawks last season when they chose to acquire Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga from the Warriors in the Kristaps Prozingis trade. The Hornets proceeded to acquire him only days ago in a minor deal that involved Dorian Finney-Smith. Graham must have seen enough in Atlanta to believe that Hield could be of service to this Bulls team, even if he doesn't necessarily fit with their rebuilding timeline at 33 years old.

Once again, the Bulls do lack proven shooting in their backcourt. While trying to develop wings like Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson, that isn't necessarily an issue you want to have. Not to mention, remaining out of the NBA's bottom three is now a goal, as those players will be hit with worse odds come lottery time. Not only can Hield help space the floor for these young wings, but his veteran presence should only further raise this team's floor.

Considering where this organization is at, there is no question it's surprising to see them give up on a 21-year-old in exchange for a journeyman. However, if the Bulls have made anything clear with this deal, it's that they are focused on the development of Wilson, Buzelis, and even Josh Giddey. Hield should make their life far easier than Dillingham.

Plus, who is to say he doesn't turn into a legitimately valuable trade chip? There is a reason that teams have continued to add Hield to their roster, and there is a world where someone comes calling for his services at the trade deadline.

INSTANT GRADE: C-

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