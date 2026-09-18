A successful rebuild is all about developing young talent, and the Chicago Bulls will start 2026-27 with plenty to work with.

To be clear, the plan will almost surely be to continue adding high-upside youngsters into the mix as time goes by. New front office leader Bryson Graham isn't going to be satisfied with every youngster on this current roster, especially when we consider that the majority weren't hand-selected by his brain trust. But the plan is still to give everyone a fair shake, as the next few months will serve as a strict evaluation period for the revamped front office.

With that in mind, let's go ahead and rank all Bulls players who are currently under 25 years old. This cut-off means leaving out both Patrick Williams and Isaac Okoro, who just missed the mark. The rankings will be based on a mix of both upside and early-career track record. Overall, we have a pool of seven players to work with.

1. Caleb Wilson (20)

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fourth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, North Carolina forward Caleb Wilson after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It may be a tad bold to put a player who hasn't appeared in an NBA game No. 1 on this list, but do we really have any other option?

When the Chicago Bulls jumped into the No. 4 spot in the 2026 NBA Draft on lottery night, it felt like a true blessing from the basketball gods. All things considered, this was viewed as one of the deepest drafts of the century, with the first four players all being viewed as superstar-caliber prospects.

Caleb Wilson, in particular, only gained fans throughout the pre-draft process. Many were awe-struck by his explosive athletic gifts and versatile skill set. As far as two-way wings go, he automatically became one of the NBA's highest-upside youngsters the moment Adam Silver called his name.

Speaking of which, it's no understatement to say he is the Bulls' most promising draft pick since Derrick Rose. Whether it's his thunderous dunking ability, aggressive rebounding, transition speed, sneaky ball-handling, or defensive disruption, it's hard to find many holes in Wilson's game. Even the three-point shooting looked on point during Summer League.

If Wilson can live up to the hype that has built up for him over the last year, the Bulls will be looking at a true franchise player.

2. Matas Buzelis (21)

Mar 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) dunks during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matas Buzelis should never have gone 12th in the 2024 NBA Draft. And he's proven that in his two years of NBA play.

Many once viewed him as an obvious Top 10 pick, with many even throwing him into the Top 5 discussions. Nevertheless, a somewhat average season with the G League Ignite, which featured some ugly shooting from long range, allowed him to fall into the Bulls' lap. He has since used that as fuel, showing the rest of the NBA that he has what it takes to be a potential All-Star-caliber forward.

Buzelis is an incredibly springy and fluid athlete for his size. He flies in the open floor and has some tremendous elasticity around the rim. His on-ball scoring has also been far better than some expected, as he's flashed the ability to break down defenses off the dribble.

On top of that, Buzelis' shot-blocking has translated effortlessly. The 22-year-old has a natural feel for when to help on the weak side, and he's also very good at recovering for the swat if a smaller player beats him off the bounce. Last season, Buzelis finished Top 6 in total blocks. And, yes, that's when compared to the entire NBA!

The fact that the Bulls now have Buzelis and Wilson in the mix gives them one of the most fascinating young wing combos to build around. Obviously, it's bound to take some time for the two to learn how to best play off one another, but there is no denying it's a strong way to start a rebuild.

3. Josh Giddey (23)

Josh Giddey has been in the NBA for five full seasons, but he's still only 23 years old. On the one hand, it's very possible that we know who the jumbo guard will be long-term. It's rare that we see players who have been in the league this long take another gigantic step forward.

On the other hand, the age and situation say it all. Things weren't necessarily easy for him in Oklahoma City, when he saw his duties change drastically before being traded to the Bulls. He not only had to adapt to a new environment but also navigate a pretty tumultuous situation that ended with the gutting of the front office and coaching staff.

In other words, if there were a scenario where a six-year player took a big leap, this might as well be the one! Giddey already showed glimpses, as his 2025-26 campaign was his best yet. He was a far more complete offensive player, showing continued growth as a three-point threat and downhill attacker.

What's unclear, however, is whether Giddey can ever be one of the top two players on a contending team. It's even fair to wonder if he can check the third box. The lack of raw athleticism, efficient finishing, and defensive versatility (despite his size) remain valid concerns.

4. Dailyn Swain (21)

Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver greets the fifteenth pick in the 2026 NBA draft, Texas guard Dailyn Swain after he was selected by the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'll be the first to admit that it feels bold to put Daily Swain this high on the list after his Summer League showing. The No. 15 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft looked completely lost in his first taste of pro action. And that's especially concerning when we consider he was one of the more experienced college players on the court. He played three full seasons of NCAA ball – two at Xavier before becoming one of the best in the country at Texas.

Nevertheless, Swain was drafted Top 15 for a reason. His isolation scoring was among the most efficient in the country at Texas, while his defensive potential had him on the NBA radar even at Xavier. The two-way upside is undoubtedly there, and there is no question the new-look Bulls will make his development a priority moving forward.

It's also worth noting that Swain was thrust into a pretty uncomfortable role during Summer League play. The Bulls attempted to make him a point guard for the first couple of games. To be sure, Swain's passing was part of what made him such a fascinating prospect, but not as a lead distributor. Scouts liked his secondary playmaking potential and connective instincts. The idea that he can play as a true point-swingman is probably far-fetched.

With all that said, the three-point shooting is a real concern. If he can't smooth out his jumper and become average from behind the arc, it's going to be very difficult for him to be the kind of scorer the Bulls seemingly hope he can be.

5. Leonard Miller (22)

Apr 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Leonard Miller (11) reacts during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where there is a pretty big drop-off for the Chicago Bulls, but that doesn't mean anyone should sleep on Leonard Miller!

Acquired at the trade deadline last season in the deal that sent Ayo Dosunmu to Minnesota, Leonard Miller became a big part of the Bulls' end-of-season rotation. He significantly outplayed both Patrick Williams and Isaac Okoro, providing a genuine jolt of energy to a dysfunctional Bulls team. He scored double-digit points in 17 of his last 18 games while also grabbing over 7.0 rebounds a night.

Miller was the kind of player you constantly noticed on the floor. He made an impact simply by operating with a high motor and making the hustle plays. It wasn't difficult to envision him as a winning role player, and signs certainly point toward him getting an opportunity to prove he can be that player this season.

If we've learned anything about this new front office, it's that they value SLAP (size, length, athleticism, and physicality). Miller fits that profile perfectly.

6. Rob Dillingham (21)

Mar 27, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Rob Dillingham (7) drives down the court as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) defends during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joining Leonard Miller in the Ayo Dosunmu trade was former lottery pick Rob Dillingham. The former Kentucky guard is another player who never saw consistent playing time in Minnesota. And there is no question that showed once he arrived in Chicago.

Dillingham's 30 games with the Bulls in 2025-26 were ... rough. Oftentimes, he was moving too fast for his own feet. He would repeatedly make silly turnovers and settle for ill-advised shots at the rim. Did he end up converting some flashy layups? Sure, but it wasn't the kind of sustainable shot selection you want to see.

There is also no ignoring Dillingham's wiry frame. He stands a mere six-foot-two and lacks enough muscle to play a physical game. The good news is that he remains incredibly fast in the open floor and can be extremely crafty at times. However, what made Dillingham such a fascinating prospect is how effortlessly he scored the ball. We just haven't seen that translate yet to the NBA level, either at the rim or from downtown.

Is it possible that more playing time is all he needs to figure things out? Maybe. But Dillingham simply looks outmatched a lot of the time, especially physically.

7. Noa Essengue (19)

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Noa Essengue (24) takes a free-throw shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Did someone say looks outmatched!?

The Noa Essengue sample size is incredibly small. He appeared in only two games during his rookie campaign before a shoulder injury sidelined him for the rest of the year. While he did get to eat more minutes in the G League, Essengue has yet to stand out on film. Even during his second Summer League run, Essengue was one of the worst players on the floor. New Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter benched him at one point for a lack of effort and control.

Essengue's dimensions are fascinating – there is no denying that. He is an extremely long six-foot-ten forward who is light on his feet. He can shoot it ... a little. He can handle it ... a little. He can rebound ... a little. The problem is that everything about Essengue is hypothetical at this point. He was a major project when the organization drafted him, and this remains the case now.

Yes, there is a world where Essengue proves he deserves to be much higher on this list. Unlike the names above, however, we don't even know what the best version of Essengue looks like. The Frenchman is still trying to figure out what he's good at, and he now has some real competition in his way with Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson on the roster.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news