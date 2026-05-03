It Sounds Like a Matter of When, Not If for the Chicago Bulls & Matt Lloyd

One name has been talked about more than any other during the Chicago Bulls' offensive search: Matt Lloyd.

The current Minnesota Timberwolves GM has become one of the most well-respected executives in the NBA. Someone who has slowly but surely worked his way up the NBA ranks, he has been a fundamental part of turning the Timberwolves into a true contender. The organization is set to head to the second round of the West playoffs for the third consecutive year and is still in play for a third-straight trip to the Western Conference Finals.

The success alongside Tim Connelly would make Lloyd a top candidate for nearly any lead front office opening. But his specific ties to Chicago have added a whole new layer to things. Lloyd essentially got his start in Chicago, where he served 12 seasons in a variety of roles. It wasn't until 2012 that he chose to branch out and accept an assistant GM role in Orlando.

In other words, not only are the Reinsdorfs incredibly familiar with Lloyd, but so is the man helping ownership make this big decision. John Paxson has remained a senior advisor since stepping down from the head exec job in 2020. Rumor has it he has played a big part in this hiring process, and there is little question that he is a fan of his former staffer.

To be sure, the Bulls spoke with a handful of respectable candidates over the last couple of weeks. And, thus, nothing is final until the team officially pushes send on their press release. But signs have been pointing toward Lloyd since the beginning, and that's why Joe Cowley's latest report comes as little surprise.

The long-time beat reporter shared in the Chicago Sun-Times that Lloyd is, indeed, the frontrunner to take over the organization.

"A source told the Sun-Times that although there was no clear-cut favorite for the job as of last Monday, Lloyd has taken the lead and could be named to the position in the next several days."

With the NBA Draft Lottery only a week away, which also signals the start of the ever-important combine, the time is now to put pen to paper. The last thing the Bulls want is to go into one of the most important stretches of the offseason without a guiding force. None of that is to say that ownership should jump to conclusions, but if Lloyd is their guy, why drag it out any further?

Are the Bulls Locked in On the Right Guy for the Job?

Nov 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas (R) sits next to Senior Advisor of Basketball Operations John Paxson (L) before an NBA game against the Miami Heat at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A handful of fans will cry "same old Bulls" if Matt Lloyd is named top dog. While he may be an outside hire, his prior connection to the franchise will have some skeptical. It's an understandable concern, particularly for a franchise that has been running in place for years. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and there is a case to make that Lloyd feels like the safe pick.

Nevertheless, there is something to be said about bringing someone in with a level of familiarity. It can't hurt to have someone around who knows how to work alongside the Reinsdorfs. He has also seen firsthand how special Bulls basketball can be, serving as the front office face during their last heyday in the early 2010s. Speaking of which, it feels worth noting that he was in his lead scouting role when the team brought in names like Taj Gibson, Joakim Noah, and Jimmy Butler.

Lloyd's experience level shouldn't be overlooked. He has held countless roles throughout his career – both internal and public-facing. Particularly when we consider the Bulls' desire to add someone who can clearly communicate a plan to his staff and fans, Lloyd feels like someone who can check that box.

Look, the truth is that there isn't any way to know if Lloyd is ready for this role without giving him a shot. Could he fall flat on his face like Arturas Karnisovas? Unfortunately, it can't be ruled out. But Lloyd's approval rating is seemingly sky high around the league, and going with him over "wiz kids" like Bryson Graham and Dave Lewin is less of a risk.

And, heck, who is to say the Bulls can't still land a wiz kid to work alongside him? There has been some recent momentum for exactly that to occur. If that is the case, then this hiring cycle is only going to feel more like an early win for the Bulls.

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