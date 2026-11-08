Jaylin Sellers Shines in G League, Looks Destined to Force Bulls Contract Promotion

The bad vibes that have consumed the Chicago Bulls at the start of this season haven't made their way to Hoffman Estates.

The Windy City Bulls officially started their G League regular season this weekend with two games at home. Not only did they walk away from each game with a high-scoring win, but they also got a couple of very encouraging performances from some current big league roster members.

Dailyn Swain was the first to impress. The Bulls' No. 15 overall pick had a very well-balanced 16 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds in his debut, helping pace the Bulls to a dominant 127-102 victory. Jump ahead to Saturday night's showing, and it was Jaylin Sellers' turn to step up with Swain sitting out.

Signed to a two-way deal on draft night, Sellers has made Bryson Graham look smart early in his career. The former Providence guard was the team's second-best player in Summer League and has seemingly worked his way up Tiago Splitter's totem pole ever since. He's even gone on to appear in five regular season games despite his two-way standings.

Indeed, Sellers' fiery two-way play makes a lot of sense with how this new-look Bulls team wants to play. He can attack in the open floor, knock down catch-and-shoot triples, and might already be one of the best on-ball defenders on this roster. With that being the case, it's already been hard not to wonder if the Bulls might consider upgrading him to a standard NBA contract down the road.

Well, if Sellers keeps putting up numbers like he did on Saturday night, this might as well become a foregone conclusion.

Jaylin Sellers Goes Off in Windy City Game

Oct 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Jaylin Sellers (22) grabs a rebound against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylin Sellers looked more than comfortable leading the Windy City offense this weekend. The guard ended Saturday night's win over the Noblesville Boom with 29 points on 10-21 shooting from the field and 5-9 shooting from long range. Sellers also dished 9 assists and grabbed 4 rebounds in the 135-128 win.

Interestingly enough, Sellers did not finish as Windy City's leading scorer, as Drew Peterson put up 33 points in 38 minutes of action. However, Sellers jumped off the screen with a performance that was both crafty and explosive.

Sellers had several eye-catching drives to the rim. Someone who has a strong upper body, the guard would gain a full head of steam and finish straight through some good contact. Standing six-foot-five, Sellers also has some sneaky positional size, which he flashed with an explosive drive and dunk from the top of the key.

The three-point shooting is also impossible to ignore. Sellers was known for his shooting stroke coming out of college, but he's struggled to look efficient in his limited Bulls action. The guard might finally be finding his groove, draining nine threes over his first two G League games. He also drilled four threes against the New York Knicks earlier this week. Figuring it out from deep will go a long way toward earning Sellers that NBA roster spot.

29 PTS 💥 9 AST 💥 5 3PM@chicagobulls Two-Way Jaylin Sellers FILLED UP the stat sheet to lead the @windycitybulls to a 2-0 start to the season! pic.twitter.com/wQu3frjFvR — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 8, 2026

The playmaking component was also quite promising. While Sellers served as a lead guard with Providence, he was known far more as a scorer. Will that ever change? Probably not, but the Bulls need to trust that he can make that right read with the ball in his hands. This was arguably an area where he struggled in Summer League, as it did often feel like Sellers had blinders on. It's only one game, but perhaps this is a small sign of some untapped playmaking potential.

Look, we all know that G League play doesn't always translate to the next level. But that doesn't mean we should completely ignore these kinds of performances. If Sellers is a true NBA player, he needs to look the part during these early sessions in the G League. He undoubtedly checked that box on Saturday night.

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