Knicks Rise Teaches the New-Era Bulls a Very Valuable Lesson

The New York Knicks' celebration on Monday night felt like an indirect indictment of the Chicago Bulls. Taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers in a dominant series sweep, the franchise was headed back to the NBA Finals for the first time since the late 90s.

The last time they made the trip was in 1999 – one season after the legendary Michael Jordan-led Bulls finally hung it up. New York was as competitive as almost any team in the East during that decade, but the Bulls had repeatedly put a stop to their title dreams. It's why seeing them get to the promised land in 1999 felt somewhat palatable for the Bulls faithful. And, hey, at least they didn't win it all.

The 2000s would be full of ups and downs for both major market franchises. As the Bulls struggled time and again to regain relevancy, they could at least find some solace in the fact that their former big city rival suffered the same hurdles. Any comfort officially evaporated this week, however, as the Knicks have finally re-emerged at the top of the East before the Bulls.

Even if the Larry O'Brien doesn't make its way back to the Big Apple, this Finals series will be another stark reminder of how far the organization has fallen. But that doesn't mean it can't also serve as a valuable lesson. The way in which the New York Knicks have constructed their Finals team is something new lead executive Bryson Graham should evaluate closely. In fact, what proved to be New York's first big step feels especially noteworthy for a Bulls team heading into a very opportunistic summer.

What the Bulls Could Learn From Knicks' Breakout

Feb 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives to the basket against Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Between Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Josh Hart, and Mitchell Robinson, the New York Knicks had plenty of pieces in place by the time Jalen Brunson showed up. Still, they knew how important it was to keep adding young players for the future, and they also knew that Brunson was headed toward a complicated situation in Dallas.

The Mavericks were about to have a boatload of money tied up in superstar Luka Doncic. As well as Brunson had played at times, there were obvious questions about whether a long-term fit between the two backcourt players made sense. Both were best suited for high usage, on-ball roles. Many were also skeptical of Brunson's ability to serve as the backbone of a winning team, whether it be due to his smaller stature or less explosive style of play.

The Knicks, however, were not one of those teams. They were dead set on adding Brunson into the equation, so much so that they even tampered along the way and had to fork over a second-round pick. To be clear, that's not a lesson for the Bulls to learn! Graham should avoid tampering penalties. But pinpointing a clear fit for your roster and paying the money necessary to bring in that fit is a simple yet important practice.

To make the Mavericks uncomfortable, the Knicks offered Brunson a four-year, $104.0 million deal. Even if most believed Brunson was destined for New York regardless, reports at the time suggested that Dallas still wasn't meeting that valuation. In an era where free agency has meant less and less, they found a way to make it work for them. And the Bulls could be in a very similar situation over the next couple of months.

The organization is currently projected to have just below $60.0 million in cap space. Might a chunk of this be used to absorb bad salary in exchange for future assets? Absolutely, and this would be a smart idea. However, Graham could also target one of the many young free agents for his rebuilding roster. The restricted free agency market, in particular, is set to look considerably better than normal. Players like Jalen Duren, Walker Kessler, Tari Eason, and Peyton Watson could all be available at the right price. Interestingly enough, Austin Reaves will also be an unrestricted free agent and finds himself in a very similar situation to Brunson in 2022.

When we consider the Bulls are essentially starting over, each of these players could make sense to add to a young core. Most of them also happen to fit the SLAP model thrown out by Graham in his introductory press conference. Austin Reaves is the main exception to both, as the fact that he's 27 years old could push him too far out of the Bulls' timeline.

To be very clear, there is little the Chicago Bulls can and will do this summer to make themselves an immediate contender. Bryson Graham has been clear from the jump that rebuilding this team will likely be a process that revolves heavily around developing high-upside young talent. With that in mind, I recognize that this Knicks comparison is far from perfect. But it is still a remarkably relevant example of using free agency to take a chance on a young player in need of a bigger role. The Bulls are in an excellent position to do just that.

None of this is to say that failing to target a free agent this summer would be the wrong move. There are many different ways to build a contender, and Graham may want to wait to make this kind of splash until he has a better foundation. However, the Knicks' rise all started with a very intentional pursuit. The previous front office never displayed such forethought, let alone the willingness to spend what it takes to make a move happen. The Knicks have done the opposite in recent years, and Graham has to keep that in mind.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news