The Chicago Bulls have drawn one of the best hands in the league, and how exactly they plan to play it is one of the biggest offseason questions.

Not only did new lead executive Bryson Graham land the No. 4 overall pick in next month's draft, but he inherited a remarkably flexible situation. The Bulls will have six open roster spots to play with this summer. Add in the fact that Josh Giddey is currently their highest-paid player at $25.0 million a year, and this front office is projected to have more spending power than any team in the NBA.

Graham has made it pretty clear that building out this roster will be a slow process. In other words, using that money to immediately target a superstar-level talent doesn't feel in the cards. Instead, there is a very real possibility that the Bulls use their financial freedom to act as a dumping ground for unfavorable salaries. This has been a popular trend for rebuilding teams in the past, as they can ask for future assets in order to take that money off a contending team's hands.

Still, who's to say the Bulls can't spend big money on talent AND continue down their rebuilding path? Restricted free agency allows for exactly that approach, and few classes have been better in recent years. The new apron rules have led to many intriguing young players making it all the way to free agency. This offseason's list includes names like Walker Kessler, Benndict Mathurin, Tari Eason, and Peyton Watson. All four are 24 years old or younger and could fit right into the Bulls' new era.

The list doesn't stop there, though. The most raved-about restricted free agent just saw his season officially come to an end. And the way in which it happened may have increased the Bulls' chances of landing him.

Could the Bulls Put Real Pressure on the Pistons for Jalen Duren?

May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) dunks in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during game one of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

First things first, let's remember how restricted free agency works. If a team extends a qualifying offer to a player finishing up his rookie contract, this player is officially an RFA. This player can then proceed to hit the open market and field offers from other teams, but his original team will have the right to match any offer sheet he signs. This is why we often see the most coveted RFAs sign a new deal with their original team before free agency begins. Why go through the whole song and dance if you don't have to, right?

All things considered, many have assumed this could happen with the Pistons and Jalen Duren. The big man became an All-Star this last season and could be on his way to an All-NBA spot. He was a fundamental part of the Pistons securing a top spot in the Eastern Conference, looking like a key building block next to Cade Cunningham.

So ... what's changed? The playoffs were incredibly rough. Duren's night-to-night impact dropped significantly, and it played a major part in the Pistons' struggles against the Magic and falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He averaged a mere 10.2 points with 8.5 rebounds on 51.4 percent shooting from the field over his 14 games.

In comparison, Duren was among the best two-way centers in the league during the regular season, posting 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 65.0 percent shooting. This included a 74.7 percent clip from the charity stripe on a career-high 6.1 attempts a night. During the postseason, he averaged essentially half that and shot only 67.4 percent.

To say Duren looked out of sorts would be an understatement. Now, is it likely that the Pistons will still work hard to bring him back? Absolutely. He is only 22 years old and is learning what it takes to compete at the highest level. At the same time, this series gave the front office a reason to play hardball that they didn't have before. Even The Athletic's Hunter Patterson reported that the Pistons will now attempt to re-sign Duren at a lower rate than expected. Even if that makes sense in the wake of this postseason, who's to say Duren's camp will play nice in negotiations?

We've seen this situation get messy before, especially when a team like Detroit also has someone like Ausar Thompson in need of a contract extension and a clear need for secondary scoring. One player could get squeezed pretty significantly, and this almost always opens the door for some chaos. If that does transpire, the Bulls will be looming with potentially just under $60.0 million in cap space. They could throw a sizeable bag Duren's way and put significant pressure on the Pistons in the process.

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for a rebound in the first half during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Duren sure seems to fit with the SLAP principle that Bryson Graham laid out earlier this month. He would instantly give the team a center of the future who is among the strongest and most efficient pick-and-roll bigs in the NBA. Duren has as much vertical pop as any true five in the league, and his rebounding is downright elite. For a Bulls team simply in need of high-upside talent, adding a 22-year-old player like Duren could be a hard thing to pass up for a new front office.

Of course, the concerns from this recent playoff appearance remain. The Bulls will have to think hard about Duren's lack of floor spacing and whether they see a continued upward trajectory or a plateau coming. This is especially true when we consider that the price would be steep. Does Graham really want to commit $40+ million to a player right off the bat? This very well could be the number needed to convince the Pistons not to match the offer sheet.

Heck, even if you learned that Detroit was uncomfortable with an AAV in the mid $30.0 million range, we are still talking about a major investment. It's not an easy decision to make so early on the rebuilding process, especially if the Bulls' plan is also to add a frontcourt player like Caleb Wilson or Cameron Boozer into the mix in this upcoming draft.

Talent is talent. As bad as Duren looked at times over the last couple of weeks, he also had a 70-game sample size of being All-NBA-caliber this season. He would instantly become the best player on the Bulls' roster, and this is at least reason enough to consider a possible pursuit this offseason. Nevertheless, we might as well put a pin in this conversation until we see what the Pistons are prepared to do. Will they push all their chips in around this core, or will they fold and try something new?

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