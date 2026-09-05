NBA 2K27 Ratings: How Caleb Wilson, Josh Giddey, and Every Bulls Player Rank

With NBA 2K27 officially dropping this week, fans got their first look at every player's rating on the Chicago Bulls.

Look, should there be much stock put into what a video game has to say? Not at all. The ratings are rather arbitrary and are subject to change. We see this happen countless times during the regular season, when players are far more focused on the win-loss column than on how many virtual points they can score.

With that said, let's not pretend we're all scholars of the game who don't get sick enjoyment from surveying the fake numbers. NBA 2K27 has become ingrained enough in the zeitgeist of the league that the ratings are almost always worth a brief glance. And, hey, it's at least some kind of ranking system that gives fans a general idea of just how relevant a specific player and team are.

The Bulls, to the surprise of no one, fall on the less-relevant end of the spectrum. The latest ratings don't reveal a single player in the 90s — let alone the high 80s.

Overall, the Bulls' rating sits at a mere 80. This means only five teams sit lower on the totem pole: Milwaukee, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Memphis, and Brooklyn.

Below you'll find the current ratings for every Bulls player, as well as some thoughts on the team's most notable players.

Chicago Bulls NBA 2K27 Ratings

Apr 10, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) defends against Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) during the first half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Norman Powell – 84

Josh Giddey – 84

Matas Buzelis – 81

Nicolas Claxton – 80

Tre Jones –79

Caleb Wilson – 77

Jalen Smith – 76

Zach Collins – 75

Isaac Okoro – 75

Patrick Williams – 74

Leonard Miller – 74

Rob Dillingham – 73

Noa Essengue – 72

Dailyn Swain – 71

Tobe Awaka – 68

Jalin Sellers – 68

All things considered, Norman Powell sitting at the top of the board with an 84 comes as little surprise. He is the team's most seasoned vet who is fresh off his first All-Star campaign. An elite three-point threat with a high two-way motor, the Bulls will lean on him plenty throughout the year, especially in big moments down the stretch.

Josh Giddey ties Powell in the Bulls' No. 1 spot after the strongest season of his career. He will enter 2026-27 two spots higher than he was to begin 2025-26. One has to imagine his three-point shooting, which is now sitting at 79, is the main reason for his boost. The guard shot a respectable 36.4 percent on a career-high 5.2 attempts a night. Teams now have to trust him when the ball is kicked out or when he has some open space in transition.

Matas Buzelis also joined the 80 club for the first time. He checks in as the Bulls' third-best player and moves up two spots from the start of last season. While this feels like an acceptable rating for a player entering Year 3, Buzelis could see his stock boosted more than any player this season.

The version of Buzelis that finished out last season belongs closer to his backcourt running mates. He was a main source of offense for the team, providing crafty scoring around the basket both in transition and off the bounce. Buzelis also continued to impress with his weak-side rim protection. While there is no question that he had some trouble with stronger forwards, his shot-blocking skills have only improved.

Speaking of the Bulls' youngsters, Caleb Wilson's first NBA 2K rating sits at 77. It's a perfectly acceptable place for him to start his NBA career, but there is a good chance this only dumps more fuel on the rookie's fire.

Why is that? AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Cameron Boozer each earned a 79 overall. For someone who already has a chip on his shoulder about being selected behind all three, one has to imagine this will not sit well. Heck, Wilson already showed he belongs in the same conversation, as he essentially outperformed all three during Summer League play.

It also feels worth noting that 2K gave Wilson just a 65 behind the arc. That's only one tick better than Nic Claxton, who has made 11 threes over his seven-year career. Of course, shooting was the main question for Wilson coming into the NBA, but he flashed real promise with a 40+ percent effort in Las Vegas.

Nevertheless, we can't blame 2K for not putting that much thought into Summer League. It's an incredibly small sample size against a far different level of competition. Can an argument still be made that Wilson should have started on a similar playing field as his Top 4 classmates? Sure, but a little extra motivation never hurt!

Fellow rookie Dailyn Swain will also have plenty to prove. The No. 15 pick sits at a team-low 71, which even puts him behind second-year forward Noa Essengue and struggling guard Rob Dillingham. For what it's worth, this at least seems to be on par with where the majority of mid-first-round picks ended up. Plus, after his showing in Summer League, it seems clear that Swain will need plenty of time to get comfortable at the next level.

The last player worth singling out is Tre Jones. The point guard was excellent behind Josh Giddey last season, playing like one of the most efficient distributors in the NBA. Jones was also genuinely productive as a driver. He shot 55.3 percent from the field and repeatedly came through with some timely fourth-quarter buckets.

This is why Jones saw the most meaningful boost. He watched his rating improve by three points to 79 and is now one of the Bulls' Top 5 contributors. Especially with how few moves the Bulls made in the backcourt this offseason, he projects to play a sizeable role once again for Tiago Splitter's new-look group.

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