14 NBA Draft Prospects Chicago Bulls Fans Must Watch in Round 1 of March Madness

While the March Madness tournament may tip off on Thursday, Chicago Bulls fans have been feeling mad for months!

The organization remains in disarray, which only makes this offseason's 2026 NBA Draft feel all the more important. The Bulls are in line to have a lottery pick for the third consecutive season, and it's most likely to land at either No. 9 or No. 10.

While some recent draft classes have been top-heavy with overseas talent or players suiting up for the non-college circuit, this year is a major exception. A large majority of the first-round prospects are expected to suit up over the next couple of days. And you can guarantee NBA teams will be watching very closely!

With that being the case, we might as well go over some of the key names to watch for the Chicago Bulls. Below you'll find 14 players who should or could be in the lottery conversation this summer. For what it's worth, I left out Darryn Peterson (Kansas), AJ Dybantsa (BYU), and Cameron Boozer (Duke). Not only do many already know what each brings to the table, but the Bulls would need to jump into the Top 3 to have a chance at one of those potential stars.

Maybe They'll Fall?

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini guard Keaton Wagler (23) shoots the ball during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Kingston Flemings (G) – Houston

Stats: 16.4 PTS, 5.3 AST, 3.9 REB, 1.6 STL

First Game: vs. Idaho at 9:10 PM CT on March 19

While he may be a tad undersized, Kingston Flemings has the athleticism to make up for it. He is an explosive and dynamic scorer who is also very comfortable setting up his teammates. Largely expected to go in either the four or five spot, could looming questions about his shooting see him slide down the board?

Keaton Wagler (G) – Illinois

Stats: 17.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.4 AST

First Game: vs. UPenn at 8:25 PM CT on March 19

Nobody has jumped higher up draft boards than Keaton Wagler. An unknown with only a couple of power four offers, the Illinois standout has been among the best shotmakers in college basketball. He may not be a jaw-dropping athlete, but he has great positional size and the tools to play both on and off the ball. If he stumbled down the board, Wagler could make A LOT of sense next to someone like Josh Giddey long term.

Darius Acuff Jr. (G) – Arkansas

Stats: 22.9 PTS, 6.5 AST, 3.2 REB

First Game: vs. Hawaii at 3:25 PM CT on March 19

A true bucket-getter. Darius Acuff Jr. has ridiculous handles and offers a ferocious downhill attack. He may be another guard who is considered undersized, but he has a strong frame that helps him bully his way to the free throw line for nearly 6.0 attempts a night. Acuff could single-handedly take this Arkansas team on a run. That's how good he is.

In the Bulls' Range?

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) cuts down the net after they defeat the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Brayden Burries (G) – Arizona

Stats: 15.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL

First Game: vs. Long Island at 12:35 PM CT on March 20

Arizona isn't sitting with a No. 1 seed without Brayden Burries. He may not stuff the highlight reel, but there is something to be said about being a consistent and mature player at such a young age. Burries can score at all three levels efficiently and is comfortable both with and without the ball in his hands. Some Bulls fans may want the team to take a bigger swing, but Burries is the type of player who probably has a higher floor than most.

Labaron Philon Jr. (G) – Alabama

Stats: 21.7 PTS, 4.7 AST, 3.2 REB, 1.1 STL

First Game: vs. Hofstra at 2:15 PM CT on March 20

Another guard with well-rounded scoring chops, Labaron Philon Jr. is someone who can play at his own speed. His decision to return to Alabama has undoubtedly worked wonders. Philon Jr. has given NBA teams reason to believe in his continued growth, showing real progress as an at-the-rim scorer and free-throw line merchant. The main question I'd have is whether he can play off the ball consistently enough to make sense as a two-guard.

Nate Ament (F) – Tennessee

Stats: 17.5 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.5 AST. 1.0 STL

First Game: vs. TBD at 3:25 PM CT on March 20

It's hard to ignore the pedigree. While Nate Ament's season has left a lot to be desired, the Tennessee forward started to find his rhythm midway through the year. He offers rare shooting ability for someone with his frame and fits the mold the Bulls have gone after in recent years: Long, skillful wings who need to polish up their ball-handling.

Yaxel Lendeborg (F) – Michigan

Stats: 14.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

First Game: vs. Howard at 6:10 PM CT on March 19

Knowing the Bulls, they could very well look for someone who could make an immediate impact. Yaxel Lendeborg would check that box as one of the oldest prospects in the draft class. The 23-year-old is an extremely versatile player who has the light feet to play along the perimeter and the strength to man the five. Plus, he can move the rock a little! With defense and size being a clear need for Chicago, Lendeborg could be on their short list.

Koa Peat (F) – Arizona

Stats: 13.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST

First Game: vs. Long Island at 12:35 PM CT on March 20

Like Lendeborg, Koa Peat is a physical forward who can do a little bit of everything on the court. I could see teams falling in love with his potential versatility, knowing they can always at least fall back on his strength, athletic pop, and defensive switchability.

Potential Risers?

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Thomas Haugh (F) – Florida

Stats: 17.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

First Game: vs. Prairie View A&M at 8:25 PM CT on March 20

Another plug-and-play option, Thomas Haugh already looks like your prototypical three-and-D role player. You can't necessarily rely on him to create consistently off the bounce, but he will cut hard to the rim, fight for rebounds, and give the extra effort defensively.

Braylon Mullins (G) – UConn

Stats: 12.0, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL

First Game: vs. Furman at 9:10 PM CT on March 20

Braylon Mullins has moved up and down mock drafts. The freshman had a somewhat inconsistent year, but the upside remains obvious. He is a six-foot-six guard with great off-ball instincts and shooting touch. Once again, for a Bulls team looking for potential fits next to Josh Giddey, I wouldn't be shocked to see them bet on Mullins' upside.

Christian Anderson (G) – Texas Tech

Stats: 18.9 PTS, 7.6 AST, 3.6 REB, 1.3 STL

First Game: vs. Akron at 11:40 AM CT on March 20

Christian Anderson is very hard not to like. He has an extremely balanced offensive game with his ability to knock down catch-and-shoot jumpers and operate the pick-and-roll. For a Bulls team that just needs high-IQ talent in the building, they could do a lot worse than Christian Anderson.

Chris Cenac Jr. (C) – Houston

Stats: 9.5 PTS, 7.5 REB

First Game: vs. Idaho at 9:10 PM CT on March 19

There is going to be a lot of talk about the center position this offseason for the Bulls. The draft may not be overflowing with options, but there are a few that could improve their stock this tournament. Chris Cenac Jr. is one. The Houston big man is capable of playing both frontcourt positions thanks to his confident jumper and imposing six-foot-eleven frame. Still only 18 years old, there is a lot to like about how Cenac Jr. can grow.

Aday Mara (C) – Michigan

Stats: 11.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.6 BLK

First Game: vs. Howard at 6:10 PM CT on March 19

If it's rim protection you want, it's rim protection you get with Aday Mara. The big man is a seven-foot-three freak (in the best way) and is a big reason why Michigan has a chance to make serious noise this March.

Bennett Stirtz (G) – Iowa

Stats: 20.0 PTS, 4.5 AST, 2.5 REB, 1.5 STL

First Game: vs. Clemson at 5:50 PM CT on March 20

Iowa always has an experienced guard who can destroy teams from downtown. This year, that's Bennett Stirtz. He is a good ball-handler with a crafty play style and polished jumper. All things considered, he's another prospect where the immediate floor feels decently high but the upside could be limited.

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