3 Big Swing Candidates for the Chicago Bulls' Freshly Open GM Job

The Chicago Bulls did it! They actually did it! *he says as confetti falls from the rafters and carts of champagne are wheeled out*

Yes, Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley should have been relieved of their duties long ago. But the decision to fire both four games before the conclusion of the 2025-26 campaign was still borderline unprecedented for this organization. It might very well signal a new and more aggressive approach from president and CEO Michael Reinsdorf, who made clear in his statement on Monday that he hears and understands the fan frustration.

Winning fans over again isn't going to be easy, but it all starts with who they hire to take Karnisovas' chair upstairs. It's only going to be a matter of time before a legitimate list of candidates emerges, so why not start the conversation now?

The Bulls are undoubtedly the kind of big-name market and franchise that can make a big splash, so let's review three potential targets that could fall under that category. Note: I'm not reporting any of these three executives as currently on the Chicago Bulls' list. I'm strictly sharing three names that I believe would be considered "home run" hires.

Big Swing Front Office Targets For the Chicago Bulls

Bob Myers

Oct 23, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Bob Myers on the ESPN NBA Countdown live set at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We have to bring him up, right?

The man in charge during all four of the Golden State Warriors' championship runs, there are few more highly respected modern executives than Myers. And he's currently a free agent. The 51-year-old chose to step down as the team's leading man in 2023 to pursue other ventures. He has since worked as a broadcaster for ESPN before taking over as the president of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. HBSE is the current managing property of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils.

Whether or not Myers has any interest in taking over an NBA franchise again remains unclear. But that's not going to stop teams from reaching out. Likewise, as messy as things have been in Chicago for the last decade-plus, there is no question the franchise remains among the more prestigious in the NBA. Bringing the Chicago Bulls back to the mountain top could be the right kind of challenge for someone who has already achieved so much.

Was Myers perfect during his run with the Warriors? Of course not. The end was messy, especially as he attempted to take a "two timeline" approach that included drafting some questionable talent. At the same time, the success speaks for itself, and there is no question that he would be one of the biggest-name hires imaginable.

Zach Kleiman

Zach Kleiman, Grizzlies president and general manager of basketball operations, listens during a press conference to introduce the team’s 2024 NBA Draft picks at FedExForum on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zach Kleiman has been running the Memphis Grizzlies organization since the 2019-20 season. During that span, the team has made four postseason berths and finished with 51+ wins twice. Few executives have built a better name for themselves in recent years, making one wonder if the next step for Kleiman could be a big market team.

To be sure, there is no telling whether Kleiman has any interest in departing the Grizzlies organization. He clearly has security in that spot and just started to undergo a rebuild that he may want to see through. At the same time, the Chicago Bulls can offer him a similarly clean slate with equally attractive tools to use, all while not having a disgruntled star with a max contract on the books!

Speaking of which, Kleiman has never been afraid to make aggressive moves and has frequently maximized the value of his players. He managed to get essentially eight-round picks for Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. after the previous core fell apart. Arturas Karnisovas was notoriously stubborn when it came to offloading his talent, and he would repeatedly come up short-changed once finally deciding to make a move.

If you had to pick just one reason to go after Kleiman, however, it would be his drafting ability. The executive has repeatedly found value in the draft, whether it be in his team's spot or by moving up or down the ladder. The Bulls have all their future first-round picks at their disposal. If the plan is to take things slow, bringing in a strong evaluator like Kleiman could be the best move.

Cherry on top? Kleiman was born in the Windy City and attended the University of Chicago. How can you turn down a chance to win a ring for your childhood team? The story writes itself!

Koby Altman

Sep 14, 2022; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Kolby Altman has shown that he can make it out the other end during his time in Cleveland. After going to the NBA Finals in 2017-18 in Altman's first year in charge, the Cavaliers underwent a full-scale rebuild with the departure of LeBron James. While it was a multi-year process, Altman was responsible for bringing in J.B. Bickerstaff and drafting key players like Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

He would eventually take the team from a 22-win squad to a 44-win squad in 2021-22, which put the team in a position to make their biggest move yet. Already adding Jarrett Allen into the mix a couple of years prior, Altman proceeded to go out and grab Donovan Mitchell. Then, despite everyone believing the guard would walk, he convinced Mitchell to re-sign and has gone on to construct a true Eastern Conference contender.

Does Altman have any plans to leave a Cavaliers team that just finished No. 1 in the East and is set to finish Top 4 this year? It's a fair question, especially with his contract set in stone for the next several years. But, again, there is something to be said about being the man in charge of the Chicago Bulls. You never know how someone will respond until you ask. And the Bulls should have plenty of interesting having seen all the ways in which Altman has built a competitive team.

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