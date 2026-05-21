Bulls Reportedly Add Ex-Warriors Assistant Jerry Stackhouse to Head Coach Search

After two lesser-known names were added to the Chicago Bulls' head coach candidates list, a much more recognizable figure was thrown into the mix.

Jake Fischer and Marc Stein of The Stein Line have been all over the Bulls' new search, so far giving fans a long list of people expected to interview for the opening. The latest rumored candidate comes fresh off back-to-back seasons as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors. He's also a well-known former player who spent 18 years in the league, even making back-to-back All-Star appearances at the turn of the century.

Any guesses?

Jerry Stackhouse Named as Latest Bulls HC Candidate

Dec 18, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

According to Marc Stein, Jerry Stackhouse is a current player in Bryson Graham's search for the franchise's next head coach. The long-time NBA scoring guard has been active in coaching circles since the mid-2010s, beginning his career with the Toronto Raptors as an assistant in 2015.

Stackhouse proceeded to take over the Raptors' G-League affiliate one year later. During his time leading the Raptors 905, he managed to win a G-League crown and earn a Coach of the Year title. This led to a new opportunity with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018-19, where he served for a year under Taylor Jenkins before accepting the head coach position at Vanderbilt University.

Stackhouse's time in Nashville didn't go exactly according to plan. He would coach for five seasons and only managed to finish with one winning campaign. The 2022-23 squad went a solid 22-15 in SEC play but still failed to make the tournament. They would then go a mere 9-23 a year later, resulting in Stackhouse's firing.

Nevertheless, Steve Kerr welcomed Stackhouse to his respected coaching staff in The Bay. His stock has now seemingly risen enough that he feels comfortable going out on his own. To be sure, Stackhouse's contract was up with Golden State, but ESPN reported that both he and assistant Terry Stotts have decided to seek out head coaching opportunities.

As we continue to say, the Chicago Bulls have every reason to cast a wide net. They are an organization looking to build from the ground up, and the interview process is just as much about finding the right coach as it is gathering as much information as possible. Stackhouse is undoubtedly someone with a wide range of experience – both as an incredibly successful player and a decade-long coach.

Plus, there is no denying that Stackhouse is very familiar with handling young talent. He did it successfully at the G-League level before becoming even more familiar with it during his run at Vanderbilt. This alone is a decent reason for Graham to give him a look.

With that said, Stackhouse's results have obviously been a mixed bag. One has to imagine this will stand out in comparison to some of the other candidates. Even if there aren't many former head coaches in the running, many of the assistants set to interview for the job have been in their positions for a long time and have been part of some very successful teams.

Does this mean Stackhouse doesn't have a chance at the top job? Of course not. He's continued to get high-quality jobs around baseball for a reason. But the 51-year-old may really have to crush his interview to surpass a few other high-profile candidates.

Running Chicago Bulls HC Search List ...

• San Antonio Spurs Associate Head Coach Sean Sweeney

• Minnesota Timberwolves lead assistant Micah Nori

• Oklahoma City Thunder assistant Dave Bliss

• Portland Trail Blazers interim head coach Tiago Splitter

• Former New Orleans Pelicans interim head coach James Borrego

• Chicago Bulls assistant Wes Unseld Jr.

• Charlotte Hornets assistant Lamar Skeeter

• Atlanta Hawks assistant Ryan Schmidt

• Former Golden State Warriors assistant Jerry Stackhouse

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